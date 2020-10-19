Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Samantha Lee Harvey’s attorney, Michael Mills, believes police conducted an unlawful stop and warrantless seizure when they stopped her vehicle on May 6, according to court documents reviewed by The Journal-News.

Mills wrote he wanted the sobriety test, Harvey’s statements to police and her urine sample collected suppressed.

Middletown cancels football season after coach tests positive for coronavirus

Middletown running back Elijah Rockhold carries the ball defended by Kings defensive back Gabe Hunt Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. Kings won 34-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown schools have canceled all varsity and junior varsity football games and workouts for the rest of the season after a positive coronavirus test of a coach in the program, the district said Monday.

Athletic officials called and sent letters to football families, the district said.

“All athletic facilities used by the football program received enhanced cleaning following district protocols,” the district said on its website. “Exposed coaches and students are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and report results of testing to Middletown High School. Go to the City of Middletown Health Department’s website to locate testing near you.”

Roundabout construction will close portion of Butler County road for 8 months

A portion of Jacksonburg Road will be closed beginning Aug. 20 for the construction of a round (Provided Photo ODOT/Journal-News Credit: Provided Photo/Journal-News Credit: Provided Photo/Journal-News

A different portion of Jacksonburg Road will close next week in Wayne Twp. for about eight months as construction continues on a new roundabout at one of the most notorious intersections in Butler County.

The north leg of Jacksonburg will close at the intersection with Ohio 73 on Monday until June 2021, officials said. The south leg, which has been closed since August, will reopen for this part of the project.

Traffic will be detoured by way of Wayne Madison and Howe roads. The speed limit will also be reduced to 15 mph through the work zone, and Ohio 73 may be subject to restrictions to allow for trucks moving into and out of the construction site.

Store owner: Jack Daniels statue will be repaired once leg is released by Hamilton police

This statue was damage in an alleged property damage incident on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

The real Jack Daniels and a life-size statue of the famous Tennessee whiskey maker both lost one leg.

While Daniels died from blood poisoning in Lynchburg, Tenn., on Oct 9, 1911, his likeness in Butler County will be repaired, said Tom Noonan, owner of Noonan’s Party Store.

The statue will be fixed once Daniels' leg is released by the Hamilton police department, he said. The leg is evidence because it allegedly was used to threaten his employees, he said.

WATCH: Helicopter helping to clean up Spooky Nook construction site in Hamilton

A helicopter was used to help remove old items from the top of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill as work progresses at the Hamilton site.

Officials have started to use a helicopter to remove pieces of the construction site for the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill project in Hamilton.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

HISTORIC PHOTOS: Beautiful homes fill Hamilton’s Rossville district through the years

Hamilton’s Rossville district has a selection of beautiful homes through the years, and the Journal-News went into the archives to find some great historical photos.

