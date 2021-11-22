Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

But he hopes in coming years the organization will have a better building — still located somewhere on East Avenue — and the city will have more apartments that those leaving Serve City can afford to rent in Hamilton.

David Hood, who became Serve City’s executive director in August of 2020, has made some changes since arriving after working as assistant to the CEO of The Crossroads Center in Cincinnati. Earlier, he had worked as pastor at various churches.

READ THE FULL STORY

Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught at many grade levels

Caption A plan announced by Edgewood Schools Superintendent that would shuffle grade levels at three schools in August has left some parents - and at least one school board member - upset. Some parents claim they had no input into the plan. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Longtime Edgewood school teacher Cheryl Curry’s recent passing has left an unfillable space in the district said those who knew her.

A veteran instructor who first joined the Butler County school system in 2003, Curry had the distinction of teaching every grade in every school building in Edgewood, except the high school, during her career there.

Curry’s Nov. 10 funeral was during the same week-long period four other area school teachers died in Hamilton, Fairfield, Springboro schools and a Hamilton resident, who taught at a private school in Harrison.

READ THE FULL STORY

Trial continued again for former Trenton police officer indicted on child sex charges

Caption Danny Greene Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A trial scheduled to begin in December for a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children has been continued until next year.

Danny L. Greene, 65, was indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

READ THE FULL STORY

Badin set for first state football semifinal since 1998

Caption Badin defeated Bellbrook in the Division III, Region 12 on Nov. 19, 2021. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Name Test Credit: Name Test

The site for Badin High School’s first state football semifinal game since 1998 is set.

The Rams (13-0) will face Granville (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bowlus Field in London. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced neutral sites for state semifinals on Sunday.

Chardon (14-0) will meet Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the state championship game Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

READ THE FULL STORY

Long-time business advocate Joe Hinson wins hall of fame honors

Caption Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance, and a long-time advocate for business growth in the area has won a place in a regional business hall of fame for his work. Hinson has been a business growth leader in the area since the late 1990s and vocal supporter of the Interstate 75 growth corridor along the stretch including the two boom townships and beyond. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Since the late 1990s one local business advocate has been involved in almost every major commercial development in southeastern Butler County’s booming area and now he will soon be inducted into a regional hall of fame.

Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance, is scheduled early next year to be among the inductees into the Greater Butler & Warren Counties Business Hall of Fame.

Presented by Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc. — and recognized as the highest honor for business achievement — this award has been presented nationally to outstanding business professionals since 1975, according to a recent announcement released by the group.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lebanon’s new fire house provides opportunities to better serve community

Caption Lebanon's new firehouse should be fully operational by Dec. 3, according to city officials. The new Station 41 is located south of the Warren County Fairgrounds on North Broadway. It houses the Station 41 crew as well as the city's fire and EMS department's administrative offices. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Moving has already started as Lebanon Fire & EMS prepares to leave its old home on West Silver Street to a $6.5 million state of the art fire station and administrative offices on North Broadway Avenue.

“We’re moving full-steam ahead,” said Lebanon Fire & EMS Chief Steven Johnson.

Johnson said the new 20,000 square-foot four-bay facility is nearly twice the size of the current Station 41 that has been its home since 1982.

READ THE FULL STORY