Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Officers responded to 1091 NW Washington Blvd. at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found 25-year-old Zachary Lane, who is a resident of Washington Square apartments, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said while paramedics were attending to Lane, another call was received of a person in the parking lot who had been shot.

Mother of Mason graduate ‘looking for answers’ after her daughter’s illness and death

Simone Scott, 19, a 2020 Mason High School graduate and freshman at Northwestern University, died Friday for unknown reasons. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Last month Simone Scott, with assistance from her father and stepfather, flew home from college and surprised her mom on Mother’s Day.

“It was executed to perfection,” her mother Valeria Kraimer said of the surprise. “I had no clue at all. I was thrilled to see her.”

Then the enthusiasm in her voice disappeared.

“We had no idea that would be her last time home,” Kraimer said. “Nobody knew.”

Sick of railroad crossing delays: Butler County residents hoping commissioners can fix problems

Residents of the Cedar Grove subdivision in St. Clair Twp. are hoping the Butler County commissioners can help solve a problem with slow or stopped trains blocking access for emergency and other vehicles. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Solving a problem with slow or stopped trains in tiny St. Clair Twp. led one Ohio lawmaker to draft legislation doubling the penalties for the railroad crossing delays that pose safety issues.

Ohio Rep. Thomas Hall and residents of the Cedar Grove subdivision in St. Clair Twp. are asking the Butler County commissioners for help solving an access and public safety issue caused by slow or stopped trains on a regular basis.

Their spokeswoman, resident Pam Straub, told the commissioners on Monday that from October 2019 until May 2021 all three railroad crossings have been blocked for between eight minutes to 2.5 hours, and those stoppages are now happening around twice a month.

YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard summer camps reopen for 95th year: What they offer

Patricia Dawson, public relations coordinator for Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, climbs on the Great Miami Valley YMCA's high ropes course now open at Camp Campbell Gard Wednesday, May 15, 2019 on Augspurger Road in St. Clair Township. The course stands nearly fifty feet tall with three levels of elements ranging in difficulty. There is also a climbing wall, zip line, giant swing and more. The course has a universal access system allowing participants with all abilities, including those in wheel chairs, the opportunity to experience it. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

YMCA Camp Campbell Gard’s summer camps are open for the first time since the summer of 2019 to create lifetime memories for children, or as Y officials are putting it, “replacing Wi-Fi with wonder, in its 95th year.”

“We are fully open,” said Karen Staley, chief operating officer of the Great Miami Valley YMCA. “We’re trying to serve our campers as best as possible because there’s a lot of social and emotional relationships lost with a lot of our kids these days, so it’s really exciting to see them enjoying the outside and not having to mask up all the time, things like that.”

For the overnight camps, the kids check in on Sundays and parents pick them up on Friday evenings at dinner:

Miami graduate who became legend in Ohio running community dies at 78

Coach Steve Price, far left, is pictured with the Bowling Green cross country team. Photo courtesy of Bowling Green State University

Few people left a bigger impact on the running community in the southwest Ohio region and around Ohio than Steve Price.

Price, who died at 78 on Saturday at his home in Piqua after a decades-long battle with throat cancer, founded the Kettering Striders track club and helped begin the Ohio River Road Runners Club and Dayton River Corridor Classic. He also coached track and cross country at the University of Dayton, Bowling Green State University, Sidney Lehman High School and the University of Findlay.

A lifetime in running started in high school when he competed for Tippecanoe and then Lemon Monroe and continued at Miami University. Then in 1966, when he was a physical education teacher at Rolling Fields Elementary School in Kettering, he founded the Striders, which as his obituary explained provided “opportunities for girls and women to enjoy track and field at a time when school teams did not exist.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Rare blue-eyed cicada found on Butler County farm

Dale Richter found a rare Brood X blue-eyed cicada after two days of searching his 151-acre soybean farm in Wayne Twp., where he said the cicadas seem to prefer his sugar maple trees on the property. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Dale Richter found a rare Brood X blue-eyed cicada after two days of searching his 151-acre soybean farm in Wayne Twp., where he said the cicadas seem to prefer his sugar maple trees on the property. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

