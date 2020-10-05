Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Following a preliminary hearing Friday in Middletown Municipal Court, Judge James Sherron found sufficient evident to bind the case over to a grand jury. Johnson remains incarcerated in lieu of a $100,000 bond on the second-degree felony charge.

Johnson made a statement that he would burn down the trailer if he was forced to move out, according to Detective Mike Steele.

Judge: Teen’s statements to police can be used in Middletown murder trial

Nearly a year after a Middletown man was killed in his home, it appears a teen charged in his shooting death will go to trial next month.

Cameron Kyles, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Oct. 12, 2019 murder of Michael Stewart II.

In June, Kyles' attorneys filed a motion arguing his statements to police should be tossed out at trial, claiming he gave false confessions and his Miranda rights were violated.

Last week, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater denied that motion to suppress.

Coronavirus reversal: More Butler County schools choose return to normal classes

Thousands more area students are closer to returning to all in-person classes as five local districts in the last 10 days have decided to soon resume everyday school operations despite coronavirus concerns.

Starting with Hamilton Schools, followed soon after by Monroe and then Middletown, Talawanda and Fairfield schools, leaders in each district cited declining or zero cases of students being infected with the coronavirus for deciding to resume normal schedules.

“It is the role of the local health district to share data and consult with schools,” said County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer.

“However, it is not the role of local public health to tell schools what they must or must not do. All decisions about whether to be in person, hybrid (alternate day attendance), or online is the sole decision of the local school board along with their superintendent,” said Bailer.

Planned Kroger location in West Chester still in limbo: What’s the latest?

A job fair last weekend highlighted Kroger hiring in the region and a coming store in Liberty Twp., while the proposed West Chester Twp. Marketplace is still on hold.

Kroger held a job fair last weekend looking to fill all positions for the long-awaited 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace. Erin Rolfes, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said they have filled all the jobs there but are still seeking employees for other locations.

Another new location was headed for Tylersville and Cox roads in West Chester Twp. until it was derailed in August. Regency Centers, Kroger’s landlord at that location, canceled a sales contract with the township to purchase the old Activity Center that would have paved the way for a 117,166-square-foot Marketplace.

Coronavirus update: More than a third of Miami dorms at most serious level

More than a third of student residence halls at Miami University are reporting the highest advisory level because of coronavirus positive tests, according to the school’s latest dashboard data.

Of Miami’s 35 residence halls on its main Oxford campus, 13 – or 38 percent - are now listed in the purple category, which is the highest alert level per a new coronavirus testing measurement installed by the school last week.

According to Miami’s coronavirus dashboard update Monday, the purple level 4 category means at each residence hall “at least one floor with at least 5 percent tested positive in the last seven days and statistical evidence of a cluster.”

5 powerful courtroom moments when Butler County victims and families spoke directly to convicted felons

Before a Middletown man was sentenced to life in prison last week for stabbing a woman to death and then setting her house on fire, family members gave emotional statements to the judge.

This is common in courtrooms before sentencings, so the victims or families can be heard. They lead to powerful moments.

Here’s a look at recent courtroom moments in Butler County when victim families spoke directly to convicted criminals and judges. Click the button below to read the whole story.