After the bike boom: Butler County cycling and running league keeps residents active in winter

“It’s just fun to get together for fitness and catch up with friends,” he said.

More information about the organized runs and rides can be found on the Spoken Wheels website and social media pages.

Bohn said the fitness groups now have a rewards program with a ‘rewards punch card’. He said participants can get their card punched for every run or ride attended and redeem for fun rewards like patches, T-shirts, gift cards, etc.

Spoken Bicycles is a full service bicycle shop and craft beer bar located in historic downtown Middletown, offering high quality bicycle sales, service, gear and beer.

After the gyms were closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Bohn said people were looking for ways to stay in shape, causing a run on bicycle purchases. However, he said there still are shortages of bicycles and parts and that could continue into late this spring.

As for the craft beer bar, Bohn said it suffered during the various closures and curfews, but are finding creative ways to encourage sales such as six-pack specials and growler refills.