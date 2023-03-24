After-school clubs in Madison district flourishing, help to fight winter blues

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We found out through these two programs the importance of student involvement to promote positive youth development after the school day is over. These environments provided a safe space where students could explore their potential outside the classroom setting.”

Early funding and support came through the Joe Nuxhall Character Education Foundation, Jackson said.

And during the winter months there is an additional benefit, he said.

“We have seen a huge shift in the winter blues each of the last 4 years because of our clubs. Kids are excited through the toughest time of the year, they stay excited just to stay after school and club it.”

Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs said the enrollment has jumped sharply this school year.

“We have 470 out of 732 students participating,” said Staggs of the clubs, which are held Monday through Thursdays, though each club has its own schedule.

Veteran Madison teacher Tracey Richmond, one of the teachers who volunteer to supervise the student club activities, has seen the positive pay offs up close.

One of the advantages for teachers and students alike are the additional opportunities to bond and to do so outside of the usual school day classroom environment.

“The kids are always used to seeing teachers in the classroom. Well, this is another way they can see their teacher outside of the classroom doing other things,” said Richmond, a 33-year-veteran of Madison who teaches 4th grade math.

“Some of the kids think we teachers just live in our classrooms and we never go home,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a great way to develop those positive relationships you need with kids.”

“It’s a great thing we are doing here.”