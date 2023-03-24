After-school clubs in Madison district flourishing, help to fight winter blues

Some of the best — and most fun — learning for young students on the Madison Schools’ campus is happening after the final class bell.
The district’s after-school club program has exploded in popularity this school year with hundreds of K-5 students staying on the single-district campus or taking club trips to local bowling alleys, skating rinks and other club-related venues.
The club choices are many.
From puzzles to pottery to karate or Lego and many more, the post-school day activities are a frenzied and fun way to keep students engaged in learning and social skill development, said Jason Jackson, principal of Madison Elementary.
“The heart of our program began years ago with Girls on The Run and another program called Building Boys for Others. Both of these programs focused on SEL (social emotional learning) and were run by our school counselor Donna Gulino and myself,” said Jackson.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
“We found out through these two programs the importance of student involvement to promote positive youth development after the school day is over. These environments provided a safe space where students could explore their potential outside the classroom setting.”
Early funding and support came through the Joe Nuxhall Character Education Foundation, Jackson said.
And during the winter months there is an additional benefit, he said.
“We have seen a huge shift in the winter blues each of the last 4 years because of our clubs. Kids are excited through the toughest time of the year, they stay excited just to stay after school and club it.”
Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs said the enrollment has jumped sharply this school year.
“We have 470 out of 732 students participating,” said Staggs of the clubs, which are held Monday through Thursdays, though each club has its own schedule.
Veteran Madison teacher Tracey Richmond, one of the teachers who volunteer to supervise the student club activities, has seen the positive pay offs up close.
One of the advantages for teachers and students alike are the additional opportunities to bond and to do so outside of the usual school day classroom environment.
“The kids are always used to seeing teachers in the classroom. Well, this is another way they can see their teacher outside of the classroom doing other things,” said Richmond, a 33-year-veteran of Madison who teaches 4th grade math.
“Some of the kids think we teachers just live in our classrooms and we never go home,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a great way to develop those positive relationships you need with kids.”
“It’s a great thing we are doing here.”
About the Author