About 300 dental assistants receive COVID-19 vaccinations as latest Butler County group

Matt Haverkos, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, said numerous departments worked together during the vaccination. He said the EMA helped with logistics such as traffic control and mapping.

“All hands on deck” is how he described the procedure. “We want to get this in as many arms as quickly as possible.”

Bailer asked that residents “please be patient” as the health department follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccination guidelines. She said the health department receives 330 doses, a “very small” amount, every week.

“We can’t get to everyone on the first day,” she said.

Next week, she said, those residents 80 and older will receive their vaccinations, but instead of a mass distribution, the vaccinations will be scheduled. She said senior living facilities, those with the “most fragile” residents, will be contacted first.

Information about the next round of vaccinations will be posted on the health district’s web site soon, she said.