A white Christmas? Winter storm gifts snow to parts of Ohio

Some Ohioans woke on Christmas to a blanket of snow after a winter storm hit parts of the state on Christmas Eve and early into the morning.
Central Ohio saw the most snowfall, with Franklin, Fairfield and Licking counties reporting 3 to 7.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. It was a record-setting day in Columbus, with 3.4 inches on Christmas Eve beating out the 2.7 inches reported in 1980.
[6:45 PM] Once the snow comes to an end, please let us know how much you received. Please include exact location and approximate time of the measurement. Here are a few snow-measuring tips to be sure you have an accurate measurement! Thank you in advance for the reports! pic.twitter.com/H0zIKO8Lzr— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 24, 2020
Conditions in the Miami Valley were a lot more mild, with most of the region getting less than an inch of snow. Dayton recorded 0.2 inches at the airport, with Bellefontaine reporting. 0.5 inches.
Snow flurries are expected to continue throughout Christmas day in the region, with little to no accumulation, according to the NWS. A light dusting was reported this morning in the Dayton and Kettering areas.