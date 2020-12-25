X

A white Christmas? Winter storm gifts snow to parts of Ohio

A dusting of snow was just enough to cover the road on California Avenue in Kettering on Christmas morning. STAFF/KYLE NAGEL
By Kristen Spicker

Some Ohioans woke on Christmas to a blanket of snow after a winter storm hit parts of the state on Christmas Eve and early into the morning.

Central Ohio saw the most snowfall, with Franklin, Fairfield and Licking counties reporting 3 to 7.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. It was a record-setting day in Columbus, with 3.4 inches on Christmas Eve beating out the 2.7 inches reported in 1980.

Conditions in the Miami Valley were a lot more mild, with most of the region getting less than an inch of snow. Dayton recorded 0.2 inches at the airport, with Bellefontaine reporting. 0.5 inches.

Snow flurries are expected to continue throughout Christmas day in the region, with little to no accumulation, according to the NWS. A light dusting was reported this morning in the Dayton and Kettering areas.

