A decade of donations: Miami Valley Gaming gives $4.6M to local groups in first 10 years

Robinson said it’s imperative for MVG to work “shoulder-to-shoulder” with community organizations to make the region the “greatest place” to live and work.

When talking about the company’s community investment, Robinson said: “We speak it. We live it.”

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing opened its doors on Ohio 63 on Dec. 13, 2013, and as the company has grown over the decade, it has consistently included the local community in that success, Robinson said.

“Giving is more important than receiving,” he said.

On Friday, checks were presented to the Lebanon Food Pantry, Warren County Community Services, Inc. (WCCS), United Way of Warren County, Alzheimer’s Association, Humane Association of Warren County, Pink Ribbon Good and Folds of Honor.

Besides representatives from those organizations, the event was attended by Sen. Steve Wilson, Ohio State Senate 7th District, Rep. Adam Mathews, Ohio House of Representatives 56th District, and Commissioner Shannon Jones, president of the Board of Warren County Commissioners.

The state and county leaders engaged in a friendly game of Pass the Buckeye with The Lucky Buckeye Company characters on behalf of two of the charities receiving donations.

The winning team was supposed to receive a $6,000 donation, followed by a $4,000 donation to the second-place team. But when the competition ended in a tie, Robinson announced the food pantry and WCCS each would receive $6,000.

“Our goal from the start 10 years ago was, and remains today, to enrich and strengthen the organizations and initiatives that benefit this community we all share,” Robinson said.

It’s also important, he said, to financially support the 420 team members who work at MVG. The company also offers a food pantry that serves its employees.

“We are here to be part of their family,” he said.