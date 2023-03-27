90s band Everclear to perform at West Chester festival

The organizers of a live music festival in West Chester Twp. announced today Everclear, a band popular for its hits in the 1990s, will be one of the performing acts.
“Taps Tastes & Tunes” is presented by Kemba Credit Union and will be at the Voice of America Museum July 2-4. Everclear is the headliner on July 4, playing in the 8 p.m. slot.
The event’s music lineup includes:
Friday, July 2
5 p.m. - The Gamut
8 p.m. - Joey Said No
Saturday, July 3
Noon - Model Behavior
3:45 p.m. - Everyday People Band
7:45 pm=.m. - TBA National Act
Sunday, July 4
Noon - Ninety Four .04
4:30 p.m. - Naked Karate Girls
8:00 p.m. - Everclear
There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. from the township.
Everclear is known for its hits “Santa Monica,” “Wonderful” and “Father of Mine.” It has been performing since 1991.
Taps Tastes & Tunes will also have food and drinks, carnival rides and more. It’s a free festival with all-day ride passes for purchase.
See more online at ThingsToDoCincinnati.com.
