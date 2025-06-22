90-home subdivision coming to Liberty Twp. on Hamilton-Mason Road

Last January, trustees rejected a plan by Onyx + East that would have put 109 homes on a 21.8-acre site at the same location, citing density and other concerns.

“We firmly believed there was a path to success here. We were motivated to find something that would work, said Jake Dietrich, Onyx + East’s vice president of acquisitions and development.

“We needed to right size the project. The biggest difference is we have reduced the quantity of the homes – which started at 119 – to 90.’’

Trustee Todd Minniear said he was pleased with the revised plans.

“Clearly you guys listened to that area of concern (density) and really aligned with the comprehensive plan,” Minniear said. “For me this is a better layout than the last plan.”

The project will include 1.5-story and two-story homes between 2,000 and 3,500 square-feet.

The as yet unnamed subdivision will include a pickleball court, community open air pavilion, fire pit, walking trails, sidewalks, a pocket park, an overlook with a pergola, three retention ponds with water features. About 12.5 acres will remain open space.

Clients will have their choice of homes with the ability to customize the plans. All will have contemporary interior finishes.

“We build semi-custom products. We design our homes so that they are different than what’s in the market,’’ Dietrich said. “It’s going to feel like a luxury community.”

Onyx + East will prepare its final development plan and submit it to the township later this summer with construction expected to begin in 2026.