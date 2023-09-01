BreakingNews
8 arrested in drug seizures at Hamilton and Fairfield homes

Updated 30 minutes ago
Search warrants were served Wednesday and Thursday at Hamilton and Fairfield residences resulting in arrests and the seizure of drugs by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of local police departments.

The search warrants were executed at in the 200 block of Bond Avenue and the 600 block of South 11th Street in Hamilton resulting in the arrest of Victor Jacobs for having weapons under disability, third-degree felony and possession of drugs a fifth-degree felony; Thomas Jacobs Bowman for possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony; Jeannie Hill for possession of drugs, a second-degree felony and an outstanding warrant and Danielle Kimbell, Andrew Lewis and Karen Proffitt, all for outstanding warrants.

Approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of fentanyl were seized in the searches.

The third search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 5300 block of Camelot Drive in Fairfield. Arrested were Charles Warren, for drug trafficking and possession, both first-degree felonies and Steven Ashcraft for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Approximately 3 grams of fentanyl and 182 grams of cocaine were seized from the residence.

“We will continue to investigate and arrest dealers of these types of dangerous drugs,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

