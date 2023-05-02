77 food vendors sign on for Taste of Cincinnati this year

In 2022, Taste of Cincinnati unveiled a list of more than 50 food vendors in its first year back, after festivities were canceled in 2021 and 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who can’t wait to get their hands and taste buds on some of the offerings this year, a food truck preview event will happen on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza.

Here is a list of all the vendors who will cook up delicious options for this year’s Taste of Cincinnati:

Restaurants:

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

Better Blend

CHÉ

Chicago Gyros

Chino’s Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Desi Plaza/Desi Bites

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

Gee’s Caribbean Style

Izzy’s

Just Q’in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa’s

Latin House

Lori’s Roadhouse

Maya India

Mazunte

McK’s BBQ

Mecklenburg Gardens

Oakbrook Bakery

Oliver’s Desserts

Pompilio’s Restaurant

Sago

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Shanghai On Elm

Soul Secrets

Stone Bowl

Sweets & Meats BBQ Catering

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Melting Pot

The Sloppy Stand

The Surfin Salmon

Tickle Pickle

Tweedles Mini Donuts

Food trucks:

A Lil Taste of Soul

Adena’s Beefstroll

Buffalo’s Best

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Hometown Swirls

House Cafe & Catering

Indigenous Chef

Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill

Little Trolley Donuts LLC

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine

MamaBear’s Mac

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sugar

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

The Mexican Village

Twisted Greek

Wicked Hickory

Taste of Findlay Market vendors: