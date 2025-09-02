75 vendors to be at 2-day craft show at Niederman Family Farm

The event will feature 75 crafters on-site, including jewelry, candles and home décor to aprons, wreathes and more. Plus, there’s live music, children’s activities, and plenty of food, including apple treats.

“Guests will enjoy browsing a wide variety of handcrafted items from talented local artisans, including seasonal décor, jewelry, and even early holiday finds. With the crisp fall weather setting in, it’s the perfect way to kick off the season — and admission is completely free,” said Niederman.

Finds on the Farm Fall Craft Show is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7.

Niederman Family Farm started the craft show in 2020. During the two days, the market will also be open and offer fall favorites, such as apple butter, pumpkin butter, black bean and corn salsa and more.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to shop local, as many of our vendors are from right here in the community,” Niederman said. “There’s something for everyone at the Finds on the Farm Fall Craft Show.”

In addition, Fall Festival admission will be available at a price of $10 during the craft dhow for the upcoming season.

MORE DETAILS

What: Finds on the Farm Fall Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission and parking: Free

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com