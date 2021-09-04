7 months later, federal charges filed in alleged spree that included Hamilton convenience store

A man wearing black with a red mask robbed the Hamilton station at gunpoint about 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 45 minutes later the same suspect, wearing the same clothing, robbed the Deerfield Twp. also with a gun.

According to the indictment, the men are accused of robbing the Blue Ash and Lebanon stations Feb. 9, the same night Gupta was killed.

Both men are housed in the Butler County Jail and scheduled to be in a Cincinnati federal courtroom Sept. 8

Any local charges against Attaway and Johnson in connection to the incidents will be superseded by the federal indictment and the cases will be prosecuted federally, according to the DOJ.