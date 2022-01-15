7 Bridges band brings Eagles hits to Fairfield

“We are really excited this year to be doing live performances inside the theater,” Sheldrick said. “This is the sixth performance of our 2021-2022 performing arts series. People are excited to be back. Ticket sales are going well. This show will probably be sold out by the time it hits the stage,” said Sheldrick.

He said the Signature Session series features bands that people have grown up with and the Eagles are a staple, tried and true.

“The Signature Sessions is where we really try to reach back on that nostalgic era of some of the greatest music that’s been out there,” Sheldrick said, “It’s music that stands up to the decades, generation to generation. You’re going to be in the crowd, singing these songs, and having a blast.”

Tickets are $48 for Orchestra seating and $45 for Stadium seating. (Prices include applicable ticketing fees.) To purchase tickets, call the FCAC Box Office at (513) 867-5348 or visit www.FairfieldOH.gov/tickets to buy them online.

The next concert in the Fairfield Signature Sessions series will be held on Fri., Apr. 1 at 8 p.m. featuring singer /songwriter A.J. Croce with “Croce Plays Croce.” The performance will include many classics from Croce’s late father, Jim Croce. This concert is one that has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 and before it was postponed, it was sold out. Tickets are still available for the upcoming show.

“Jim Croce is a beloved artist, and his son A.J. is going to be on stage performing some of his music as well as some original music,” Sheldrick said.

Fans can expect to hear favorites like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Bad Leroy Brown,” and “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” along with songs from the younger Croce. His latest album, “By Request,” released early in 2021.