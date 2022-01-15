7 Bridges band brings Eagles hits to Fairfield

Vocal precision, incredible musicianship, and an energetic stage presence are only a few of the factors that have earned 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience nationwide acclaim.
“If you’re here, sitting in the audience, and you close your eyes, you’re going to think you’re right there at an Eagles concert,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield, “It’s a stunningly accurate tribute. The way they recreate the experience is just top-notch. You’re not going to find a better cover band of the Eagles, anywhere.”
7 Bridges, a Nashville-based tribute act is headed to the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Sat., Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. as part of the Fairfield Signature Sessions series. This is the first tribute band that’s performed on the series and there are only a few tickets left for the show.
“We have had other tribute bands outside during our summer concerts and they have all been really well received. We haven’t had any tribute acts inside, but we thought this was a great one to try with the popularity of the Eagles. Everybody loves their music. We thought we would see how this goes, and if it’s something the community is interested in. And based on ticket sales, they are excited we’re doing this,” Sheldrick said.
Audiences can expect to hear hits from the Eagles like “Heartache Tonight,” “Witchy Woman,” “One of these Nights,” “Hotel California,” “Take it to the Limit,” and more.
“We are really excited this year to be doing live performances inside the theater,” Sheldrick said. “This is the sixth performance of our 2021-2022 performing arts series. People are excited to be back. Ticket sales are going well. This show will probably be sold out by the time it hits the stage,” said Sheldrick.
He said the Signature Session series features bands that people have grown up with and the Eagles are a staple, tried and true.
“The Signature Sessions is where we really try to reach back on that nostalgic era of some of the greatest music that’s been out there,” Sheldrick said, “It’s music that stands up to the decades, generation to generation. You’re going to be in the crowd, singing these songs, and having a blast.”
Tickets are $48 for Orchestra seating and $45 for Stadium seating. (Prices include applicable ticketing fees.) To purchase tickets, call the FCAC Box Office at (513) 867-5348 or visit www.FairfieldOH.gov/tickets to buy them online.
The next concert in the Fairfield Signature Sessions series will be held on Fri., Apr. 1 at 8 p.m. featuring singer /songwriter A.J. Croce with “Croce Plays Croce.” The performance will include many classics from Croce’s late father, Jim Croce. This concert is one that has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 and before it was postponed, it was sold out. Tickets are still available for the upcoming show.
“Jim Croce is a beloved artist, and his son A.J. is going to be on stage performing some of his music as well as some original music,” Sheldrick said.
Fans can expect to hear favorites like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Bad Leroy Brown,” and “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” along with songs from the younger Croce. His latest album, “By Request,” released early in 2021.
