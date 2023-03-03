60 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Two brothers charged in Oxford hate crime

Kristen J. Jestice, 1805 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Teodulo Pena-Gastelum, 11670 Bullis Road, Lynwood, Ca.; indicted on two counts of possession of heroin (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jason Webb, 572 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Colton Russell Adams, 306 Blackburn Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Ashley Nicole Leavel, 2617 Pleasant Ave., Apt. C, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Frank Ferry, 402 Crane Wood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alisa Marie Hauser, 3203 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Casper C. Emmert, 113 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jeffery M. Kirchgessner, 3391 Harry Lee Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Madison N. Wills, 113 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana (direct).

Malikai Keisean Holland, 800 Elberon Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Billy J. Russell, Sr., 951 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

James Lester Burke, 1319 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and criminal trespass.

Kodie A. Kuhn, 4305 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Amber D. Armstrong, 309 Sycamore Ave., Apt. 1, Trenton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Curtis Lee Fugazzi, 8591 Ptarmigan Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Taylor Scott, 2092 Clark St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jennifer Marie Cheek, 227 Oak St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Tyler Michael Haddix, 8059 Sharon Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Micah Kahlid Pouncey, 2623 Montanna Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Candy Lee Cope, 609 S. Highview Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Donald Jason King, 7977 Fourth St., West Chester; indicted on one count each of rape (direct), robbery, and domestic violence.

Joshua L. Romine, 115 Manhattan, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

David L. Lewis, 6307 Collegevue Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Bobby Da Vaughn Valines, 2660 Lehman Road, Apt. 404, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

John D. Howard, 321 Main College Corner Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Matthew Phillip Rhymer, 30 Seven Mile Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault.

Robert J. Thompson, 439 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Kesaughn E. Adams, 3203 Midway Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery (direct), and aggravated burglary (direct).

Ethan S. Meeker, 8618 Kinglet Lane, West Chester; indicted on two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

Matthew Brock Sigler, 5195 Ashtree Drive, West Chester; indicted on 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kaiden Alexander Isacc Cantrell, 583 Valley Forge Court, Franklin; indicted on six count each of aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

Kelsey Michelle Scott, 3995 Hudson Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Isaiah Martez Tucker, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

Saraija Maleese Levingston, 1212 Dennison Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of deception to obtain a dangerous drugs.

Zakary James Josef Porter, 206 Webster St., Apt. 2A, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Destinee Michelle Wilson, 3273 Colony Vista Lane, Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, 1324 Lance Court, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Terron Alfonso Lindsey, 559 Betton St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Gretchen Julia Santiago, 5712 Windview Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Scott Matthew Raters, 8918 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and petty theft.

Delbert Lee Adams, 699 Greenlawn Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Chad Edward Layman, 10823 Noble Road, New Vienna; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, criminal trespass, and driving under suspension.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey, 2828 Cornell Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michelle Ann Bolton, 7187 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Amanda Lee Haynes, 6047 Jerry Lee Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Alayna Renee Schaal, 602 Crestview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tony Harris, 2444 Hancock Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

Michael William Souders, 2632 Juliet Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and falsification.

Cheryl Sue Chaffin, 153 N. Dixie Drive, Apt. 2, Vandalia; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Preston Michael Cole, 70 Beam Drive, Apt. C, Franklin; indicted on two counts of domestic violence.

Regina Ambe Etta, 8291 Celestial Circle, Middletown; indicted on one count of patient abuse.

Allison Elizabeth Moore, 6045 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of burglary.

Toby Charles Smith, 2585 Augusta Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

Dominique Leann Smith, 4760 N. Saint Louis St., Batesville, AR.; indicted on one count of burglary.

Michael Allen Miller, 545 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Gerale Sanchez Witcher, 330 Forest Ave., Apt. 609, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; inducing panic; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Lynn Brown, 3573 Hazelwood Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks and theft.

William Elije Claborn, III, 5961 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and failure to stop after an accident.

Timothy Lynn Crossty, 2415 Chestnut St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine.