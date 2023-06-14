BreakingNews
Tylersville Road closure will be lengthy as portion is widened
6 hospitalized in two overnight shootings in Cincinnati

By Christian LeDuc, WCPO
1 hour ago

Six people are recovering after two separate shootings in Cincinnati, police said. Both shootings happened just before midnight.

Investigators said three people were shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. CPD said one of the men shot is 21 but the other two victims could be younger than 18.

According to investigators, all three were shot while standing in the hallway of an apartment complex. Officers said the shooter was likely somewhere in the parking lot.

Cincinnati police said multiple rounds were fired into the common area of the apartment building. One bullet went into a unit on the first floor and almost struck a resident, investigators said.

There was a separate shooting on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. CPD said two men and one woman were shot. Their injures are expected to be non life-threatening. Investigators have not provided many details about this shooting.

CPD did not provide any suspect information. Both shooting scenes are within a 4-minute drive from each other.

Investigators have not said if both shootings are connected.

About the Author

Christian LeDuc
