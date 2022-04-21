58 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Robert W. Banks, III, 1785 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A. Earles, 1116 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nykel Ahamad Bell, 5369 Boehm Drive, Apt. C, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and trafficking in marijuana.

Orlando A. McIntosh, 4419 Greenlee Ave., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and carrying concealed weapons.

Dylan T. Downard, 2265 Oxford Trenton Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Nicholas L. Miller, 2200 Waneta St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffery Rogers, 576 S. 12th, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of domestic violence and domestic violence (direct).

David S. Wright, Jr., 3113 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary M. Sicurella, 662 Parkland Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Dante J. Faulkner, 1009 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Hollie Banfield, 3209 Ohio St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph A. Crockett, 1312 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of robbery.

Tanika Isreal, 329 Charles St., Apt. 110, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Charles L. Ohsner, 9164 Bertha Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Anthony Darner, 3218 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Derrick E. Marcum, Jr., 1445 Tuley Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Explore State board suspends license of Oxford doctor who had relationships with patients

Joshua Tesmer, 108 East St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Rauquelle Warren Anthony Smith, 915 Dana Ave., Apt. 23, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing, aggravated menacing (direct), and obstructing official business.

Daryl Denzel White, 2844 Hannois Court, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana, speed limits, and failure to display license plates or tags.

Seth M. Payne, 2 Camelot Court, Apt. 57, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brian A. Rose, 1202 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tyler Andre Isaacs, 514 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

Liliana Castillo, 764 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zarian Devonte Nichols, 1718 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Jason R. Halcomb, 1716 Manchester Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possessing a defaced firearm, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Michael James Thomas Amburgy, 705 Corwin Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of theft, and one count each of misuse of credit cards and petty theft (direct).

Kenneth L. Maldonado, 90 Brittany St., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Heather D. Alexander, 1881 State Route 127, Eaton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Daniel Walls, 7610 W. 3rd St., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Nicole Miller, 1408 Pershing St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Shari Lynn Smith, 155 Baker Lane, Carlisle; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amy Lynn Schwab, 1808 Theresa Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Daniel Benjamin David Gabbard, 908 Autumn Court, Trenton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, petty theft, and falsification.

Michael Kent Fox, 141 Bryan, W. College Corner, In.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Austin Dean Marinelli, 101 N. Main St., Apt. 1, Franklin; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Wade Wilson Bishop, 3606 Darcie Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Ora Joseph Donaldson Jr., 118 S. Jersey St., Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

David Alan Combs, 248 Gates Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristy Dawn Hicks, 259 Park Ave., Manchester, Ky.; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, theft, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Bryan Keith Eastman, 730 Dixie Ave., Troy; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Kayden John Baldridge, Northwest Fl. Recep. Center, 4455 Sam Mitchell Drive, Chipley, Fl.; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

David Jarrell Collins, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 264, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of L.S.D., petty theft, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Britney Lynn Dishman, 304 Young St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Tabitha Linn Brumagem, 593 Bunker Hill Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Hoss Milton Pridgen, 1683 Eads Road, Verona, Ky.; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore New trial date set for man accused of pouring hot oil on sleeping woman and her baby

Lawrence Mark Hurst, 2164 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Michael Anthony Newsome, 637 South St., Greenfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon George Hana, 46804 Topaz Lane, Shelby Twp., Mi.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Calvin C. Seiba, 3126 Lancaster Drive, Sterling Heights, Mi.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Claudio Christ Fishta, 50454 Barrett Drive, Macomb, Mi.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Phillip Scott Collins, 3973 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, disrupting public services, obstructing official business, aggravated trespass, and unlawful restraint.

David Edward Gretchen, 717 3rd St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Franklin Delano Grasley Jr., 4823 Main St., Sante Fe, Tx.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Mara Jean Shivler, 1338 North Road, Troy; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of hashish, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Amber Rae Suters, 4004 Jewell St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Scott Robinson, 5330 Aster Park, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Jessie Deon’ta Lamond Winters, LKA 7187 Wyandot Lane, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Phillip Andrew Brady, 2216 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and falsification.