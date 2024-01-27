56 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Braulio Reyes-Sanchez, 1111 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor James Roth, 1824 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary and possessing criminal tools.

Michael David Lacy, 10567 Wayne Trace Road, Somerville; indicted on one count each of burglary and possessing criminal tools.

Desmond Antonio Hughes, 236 Riddle Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Erik Matthew Lewis, 515 1/2 S. Third St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dustin W. Stidham, 4106 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Devon L. Yancy, 953 E. 144th St., Cleveland; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order, and one count of falsification.

Todd Dewayne Hayes, 6839 Creekside Way, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Thomas Lee Wright II, 340 Gates Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Darcy A. Ward, 511 N. Campus Ave., Apt. A, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Amanda Sue Lazier, 2827 Burbank Ave., Apt. H, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

David L. Pickett, 9649 Roberts Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael W. Collinsworth, 4418 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted three counts of assault; and one count each of strangulation; intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; aggravated menacing; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; and violating a protection order (direct).

David L. Murrell, 835 Dotson Road, London, KY.; indicted on one count of theft.

Jalin Martin, 5457 Victora Place, Crown Point, IN.; indicted on one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and illegal processing of drug documents.

Keonte D. Williams, 1931 Wilson Ave., Calumet City, IL.; indicted on one count of complicity illegal processing of drug documents.

Linda A. Nichols, 218 Franklin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Tiffany L. Francis, 5120 Magellan Way, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft of drugs (direct).

Ronnell Shakur McCloud, 2357 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Christina Jo Matthews, 818 Weller Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sadie Torres, 2522 Wenning Road, Colerain Twp.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Matthew P. Littleton, 439 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Debra Elaine Jenkins, 702 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Jorge Guia Hernandez, 5285 Derby Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Paul W. Benedict, Jr., 1325 Dalton Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan James Haney, 4877 Eck Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.

Christopher T. Jones, 2702 Tylersville Road, Lot 80, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jorge Guia Hernandez, 5285 Derby Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Kevin Keith Stanton, Jr., 1205 N. Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (direct).

Michael B. Mayfield, 8984 Mockingbird Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery (direct), and one count of aggravated burglary (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Margaret Kathryn Hotchkiss, 60 Couch Drive, Tipp City; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

Randy Lee Martin, 4127 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Tiffany Nicole Collins, 2228 Winton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, misdemeanor theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Travis Hudgens, 129 Pleasant Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Randall McGlothin, 916 Creighton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Anthony J. Jackson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Jeremy Lee Scott Price, LKA 11806 Ramsdale Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jackie Edward McDonough, 4746 Anderson State Road, Lynchburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelly Waynne Lawson, 3125 Ohio Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Douglas Kelly, 8421 Marie Place, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs.

Zachary James Shropshire, 2212 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, misdemeanor theft, attempted breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

Devlin James Riggs, 7013 Holiday Court, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

James Wayne Bailey, 4961 Knollwood Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael P. Cox, 1221 Chestnut Ave., Carlisle; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Rafael Garcia Alatorre, 5274 Springboro Road, Clearcreek Twp.; indicted on four counts of felonious assault, and one count of using weapons while intoxicated.

Darion Tarshawn Strickland, 5530 Autumn Woods Drive, Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Shawn Lamont Elliott, 5 Clearcreek-Franklin Road, Unit 12, Springboro; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

John Brandon Foxx, 210 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Steven Craig Whitesell, 2415 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

David Jabar Brown, LKA Turtle Creek Center, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Oliver Loyola, 67 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Matthew Kevin John Charles Lewis, 485 La Luz Blvd., Apt. 203, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Gary Franklin Springer, 1785 Ohio 28, Lot 372H, Goshen; indicted on one count each of abduction and domestic violence.

Chad Michael Creech, 905 W. Turtlecreek Union Road, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, misdemeanor theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Victor Manuel Jaurez Garcia, 7336 Timber Wolf Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault, and vandalism.

Travis Jay Bates, 319 Mary Lane Circle, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.