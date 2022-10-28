56 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Chad Burton Baker, 2504 Imlay Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amy Dempsey, 2149 Terrylynn Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ronald J. Eversole, II, 1498 W. Spring Valley Paintersville Road, Spring Valley; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aveary Shamar Singletary, 807 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery (direct), and one count of aggravated burglary.

Eric R. Rogers, 214 Pike St., Unit 3, Covington, Ky.; indicted on six counts of breaking and entering (direct), five counts of vandalism (direct), two counts of grand theft (direct), and one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, vandalism, and theft (direct).

Jonathan Colwell, 11770 Passage Way, Apt. 153, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Christopher Gage Boggs, 1880 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Charles T. Bowling, 4 Main St., College Corner; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jenna Christine Riley, 55 Michelle Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Ray Blevins, 1312 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Justin Hawkins, 865 Ross Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault (direct).

Ronnell Shakur McCloud, 2357 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Sheri A. Markham, 3106 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Hakeem El Sabbagh Black, 2709 Brown St., Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Victor Morales, 781 E. 135 St., Bronx, NY.; indicted on four counts each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class (direct), theft from a person in a protected class (direct), passing bad checks (direct); three counts of forgery (direct); and one count of forgery, attempt theft by deception from an elderly person (direct), and falsification (direct).

Bryan T. Barbarawi, 4855 Brantford Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

David A. Fondren, 689 Diamond Loop, Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Virgil Maurice Sheppard, 504 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Eric Egner, 6767 Lester Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Joshua K. Blair, 3204 Illinois Ave., back house, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct); and failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

David Parker, 2047 Seymour Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft by deception (direct).

Keshia Marie Lindsey Callahan, 8423 Hoover Court, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rhonda S. Stevens, 850 Bypass, Winchester, KY.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kyle Lee Sparkman, 206 Ringling Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David F. Puckett, 221 Whittier St., Middletown; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandy D. Miniard, 4820 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Willie A. Harris, Jr., 2654 N. Main St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian A. Williams, 3118 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Erika A. Davis, 110 N. River St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Krista N. Emmons, 1451 Silver Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Bobby Thoroughman, 1529 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Rachel Marie Klups, 580 Basil St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Debra Lynn Isaacs, 1200 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Weybright Woodford Jr., 3114 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Destiny M. Roberts, 17 Dean Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Scott Thacker, II, 320 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; using weapons while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Christopher Michael Harker, 3601 Wilson Farms Blvd., Franklin; indicted one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Shane Michael Halton, 5234 West Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Courtney Alise Cox, 222 Lynes Ave., Harrison; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelli Lynn Johnson, 111 Ridge Road, Apt. 501, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Evan Lee Maynard, 8729 Old Stage Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of theft of drugs, burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Michelle Lee Brown, 1019 Wilmington Ave., Apt. 48, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Phillips Scott Collins, 3973 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randall Joseph Scott Ferguson, 6483 Fork Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI.; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cynthia Lynn Cooper, 4511 NW 60th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL.; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, receiving stolen property, possession of drug, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Ronald Gene Neal, 432 S. Main St., Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

David Charles Clark, 13185 W. Brook Road, Brookville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jason Scott Back, 4596 Elk Creek Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Quentario Irvin Lakies Dye, 733 Burns St., Apt. 1R, Cincinnati; indicted on nine counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Lamont Johnson, 1897 Ashbrook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on nine counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of falsification and obstructing official business.

Branden Benito Fantroy, 3209 Sutter Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on nine counts of receiving stolen property.

Christopher Lee Sallie, 1013 Standwood Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul Jesse Fisher, 1344 New England Way, Lebanon; indicted on four counts of violating a protection order.

Tristian Douglas Shepherd, 808 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of endangering children, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Elizabeth McQuire, 25 Locust Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of endangering children, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Baker, 231 Village St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.