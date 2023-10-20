52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Philip Mikell Jones, 402 Old St., Apt. 2, Monroe; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

Earl W. Collins, Jr., 66 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Sarah E. Stephens, 1410 Biscayne Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua Harrison, 125 Cain Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct), and obstructing official business (direct).

John Allen Young, 2250 Park Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception.

Fate D. Jackson, 5430 Camelot Drive, Apt. B, Fairfield; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Michael Daulton, 4304 Pennswood Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of permitting drug abuse (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Delay Lowry, II, 5160 Montgomery Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Robert Nolan Doyle, 909 Garden Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and domestic violence (direct).

Ronald Gene Fields, 907 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William A. Glenn, 7150 Northridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on five counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct); four counts of trafficking in cocaine (direct); and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Eric Rodgers, 9221 Canal Way, West Chester; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jerald R. Schulkers, 924 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and strangulation (direct).

Explore 2 suspects in local drug trafficking case will return to court next week

Mandy L. Hart, 155 Cain Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Dustan Timothy Briscoe, 1975 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Chad A. Murrell, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Lamar Carter, 1480 Dudley Walk, Apt. F, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

David A. Goodman, 9808 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Robert E. Ross, 977 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Christopher H. Jones, 522 East Ave., Apt. 213, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

Lawrence J. Kelley, 830 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonard G. Barham, 412 Sal Blvd., Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

James D. Combs, 1107 Forrer St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and aggravated menacing (direct).

Michael W. Davis, 2404 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of possessing criminal tools.

Charles Feliciano, 321 Main St., Oxford; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), receiving stolen property, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyler Beckett, 4304 Pennswood Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of possession of hashish (direct), and one count each of trafficking in marijuana (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), illegal cultivation of marijuana (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Samuel Lindon, 4304 Pennswood Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse (direct).

Explore Middletown man admits guilt in case of child shooting self with gun found in car

Charles M. Polston, 617 S McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jeremy Roark, 588 Rachel Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jessica Anne Langham Sanders, 411 S. Heincke Road, Lebanon; indicted on six counts of sexual battery.

Emilio Angel Santellana, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Darion Evonte Brewer, 69 Vine St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Idris Muhammad Jabbar, 250 Mulberry St., Xenia; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, forgery, attempted theft, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Leonita Paris Joy North, 6527 Nathaniel St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of permitting drug abuse, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Derrick Jalil Smith, 3801 Southshore Drive, Apt. B2, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing criminal tools.

Kenith Lamont Toney, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Stephen Acy, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and harassment with a bodily substance.

Marie Antoniette Gavin, 2774 Atwood Terrace, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Jailen Christopher Rucker, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Isaiah Tyrell Turner, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Varicha Elizabeth Dudley, 443 Richmond Park, Apt. 209D, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Isaac A. Fair, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Yaniesha Phoenix, 277 W. 127th St., New York, N.Y.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Noah James Akers, 10890 Pomona St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of burglary and assault.

Timathy M. Rhodus, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Richard William Davis, 626 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Arthur Franks, 5437 Philloret, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Kevin Andrew Lockwood, 2479 Mason-Montgomery Road, Lot 217, Mason; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, failure to register, and failure to provide notice of change of address.

John Brandon Foxx, 210 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; retaliation; and violating a protection order.

Tabitha Danielle Elizabeth Foxx, 210 Roberts Ave., Mason; indicted on one count each of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; and retaliation.

James Ryan Nauroth, address unknown; indicted on one count of theft.

Douglas Eugene York, 905 W. Turtlecreek-Union Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.