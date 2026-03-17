50 years of the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance: How to attend the celebration

Led by President and CEO Joe Hinson, since 1998, the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance now covers two of Butler County’s fastest growing townships.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“What began in 1976 as a small gathering of local entrepreneurs with a shared vision has grown into one of the region’s most influential business organizations,” said Hinson.

“Over five decades, The Chamber Alliance evolved alongside the communities we serve,” said Hinson. “And as our region expanded and prospered, our Chamber transformed from its original name to the Southeastern Butler County Chamber of Commerce and eventually, to the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance – reflecting the growth and partnership of our two thriving townships we represent today.”

In 2025, Ohio Business Magazine named the alliance the best chamber in Ohio. It was the third time it has been so honored since 2020.

There are more than 360 chambers of commerce organizations in Ohio.

In 2021 Hinson was inducted into the Greater Butler & Warren Counties Business Hall of Fame.

Hinson was an early strong public advocate for the burgeoning Greater Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Northern Kentucky growth corridor along Interstate 75 in West Chester and Liberty townships in Butler County and beyond.

Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

“We stand on the shoulders of the men and women that have come before us. Their investment in The Chamber Alliance – and in each other – has built something truly special,” he said.

“The success of the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance has always been rooted in one simple belief: When businesses work toward a common goal, communities prosper.”

This year’s celebration will again honor a series of notable business, community and school leaders. The public is invited; tickets must be purchased by Friday, March 20.

Seven local individuals will be honored at The Annual Celebration Awards & Gala, which celebrates the past year’s accomplishments and recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to support the chamber and the community.

Officials said Mike Dardis of WLWT-TV will emcee the event with entertainment by DJ Chris Adams. The annual dinner will also commemorate the Chamber’s 50th Anniversary with a special Journey Through the Decades, “honoring our achievements, the power of collaboration, and the bright future that lies ahead.”

This year’s award winners are:

Chris Worrell Emerging Business Leader Award to Damon Knoche of the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester

West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance Ambassador of the Year Award to former Lakota Board of Education member Lynda O’Connor, C3 – Caring Collaborative Community

Jerry Bryan Chamber Member of the Year Award to Stephen Johnston, Your Infinite Possibilities

RCF Community Support Award to Dan Sutton, Kemba Credit Union

Jacob Dylan Jones Big Spirit Scholar Award to Aiden McCall, Lakota West High School

Walter Eppley Lifetime Member Award to Barbara Fischer, Areawide Wellness Associates and Sherri Gordon, Linc Systems

Carlos Todd Businessperson of the Year Award to Dr. Quinton Moss, Modern Psychology

HOW TO GO

What: West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance Annual Celebration Awards & Gala

When: 6-9 p.m. March 25

Where: Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Mulhauser Road, West Chester Twp.

Note: Ticket deadline is Friday, March 20

Tickets: thechamberalliance.com/