5 uplifting stories: Woman keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer ministry, a children’s book with message for all ages and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages
A Butler County woman, who recently wrote and illustrated her first children’s book, believes it mirrors what’s happening in society.
Marianne Reed said “The Boogies and the Woogies” live in a nice place except there is a “great divide” between them. The two groups think each one is right and the disagreements grow wider until they take on a life of their own, she said.
In the 27-page book, Reed, 57, a 1983 Badin High School graduate, takes readers on a journey that shows the damage that can be done when groups work against each other instead of in harmony. Each group holds signs that read: “You’re wrong. We’re right.”
McCrabb: Woman who lost mother keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer ministry
Her lasting memory of her mother was a message delivered by her father.
Kimberly Silas was 5 at the time, and had two older brothers, Myles and Mark.
Their father, John Silas, sat his three children down on the living room couch and slowly and somberly said: “Your mother is never coming home again.”
On that Sunday, March 6, 1966, Willie Emma Silas died at Middletown Hospital after battling breast cancer. She was 43. Too young.
Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signs 4-year, nearly $80M deal with Phillies, sources say
Credit: Nick Graham
This year just keeps getting better for Middletown native Kyle Schwarber.
In no particular order, his No. 12 baseball jersey at Middletown High School was retired, he was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame, and on Wednesday, it was announced that the 29-year-old slugger was signing a four-year, nearly $80 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.
And his wife, Paige, is expecting their first child.
Two-teacher approach in Hamilton City Schools classrooms is paying off, leaders say
It’s still early, but officials in the Hamilton City Schools are encouraged by initial results of sweeping reforms they employed to help try to offset the academic lag suffered by some students during two years of learning under a pandemic.
Officials in the 9,500-student city schools recently presented a winter update measuring the current school year’s student proficiency levels with those of the often-disrupted 2020-2021 school year.
The negative school impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of all Ohio K-12 schools in March 2020 for the remainder of that school year, continued into the following school year — especially in fall 2021 — for Ohio schools and those nationwide.
Surprise: Former Liberty Twp. trustee unknowingly receives top award from chamber
Recently retired Liberty Twp. Trustee Christine Matacic thought most of her long political connections with her home community were wrapped up but a chamber of commerce awards dinner this month showed her otherwise.
Matacic, who first became a trustee in 2002, was puzzled a bit when she was invited to the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance Annual Celebration & Awards Dinner event earlier this month. She saw it only as an opportunity to socialize with former colleagues.
But she was again surprised when she found her reserved dinner seat at one of the roundtables was next to an empty chair.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
VIDEO: Hamilton’s girls bowling team celebrates state championship win
The girls bowling championship brought home from Columbus by Hamilton on Saturday was worth celebrating for several reasons.
One was the accomplishment itself. Winning a state championship always is a big deal.
Another was it was the first Big Blue state championship in any sport since the 2004 boys basketball team won the Division I championship.
