Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

5 uplifting stories: Woman keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer ministry, a children’s book with message for all ages and more

Marianne Reed recently released her first children's book, The Boogies and the Woogies. She wrote and illustrated the 27-page book. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Marianne Reed recently released her first children's book, The Boogies and the Woogies. She wrote and illustrated the 27-page book. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

News
By Greg Lynch
34 minutes ago

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.

Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages

caption arrowCaption
Marianne Reed recently released her first children's book, The Boogies and the Woogies. She wrote and illustrated the 27-page book. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Marianne Reed recently released her first children's book, The Boogies and the Woogies. She wrote and illustrated the 27-page book. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Marianne Reed recently released her first children's book, The Boogies and the Woogies. She wrote and illustrated the 27-page book. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

A Butler County woman, who recently wrote and illustrated her first children’s book, believes it mirrors what’s happening in society.

Marianne Reed said “The Boogies and the Woogies” live in a nice place except there is a “great divide” between them. The two groups think each one is right and the disagreements grow wider until they take on a life of their own, she said.

In the 27-page book, Reed, 57, a 1983 Badin High School graduate, takes readers on a journey that shows the damage that can be done when groups work against each other instead of in harmony. Each group holds signs that read: “You’re wrong. We’re right.”

READ THE FULL STORY

McCrabb: Woman who lost mother keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer ministry

caption arrowCaption
Kimberly Silas, 61, of Middletown, has started a breast cancer ministry to keep her mother's "legacy alive." Her mother, Willie Emma Silas, died in 1966. Last weekend, Silas reserved the Premier Health's mobile mammography coach and 13 women were examined. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kimberly Silas, 61, of Middletown, has started a breast cancer ministry to keep her mother's "legacy alive." Her mother, Willie Emma Silas, died in 1966. Last weekend, Silas reserved the Premier Health's mobile mammography coach and 13 women were examined. SUBMITTED PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Kimberly Silas, 61, of Middletown, has started a breast cancer ministry to keep her mother's "legacy alive." Her mother, Willie Emma Silas, died in 1966. Last weekend, Silas reserved the Premier Health's mobile mammography coach and 13 women were examined. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Her lasting memory of her mother was a message delivered by her father.

Kimberly Silas was 5 at the time, and had two older brothers, Myles and Mark.

Their father, John Silas, sat his three children down on the living room couch and slowly and somberly said: “Your mother is never coming home again.”

On that Sunday, March 6, 1966, Willie Emma Silas died at Middletown Hospital after battling breast cancer. She was 43. Too young.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signs 4-year, nearly $80M deal with Phillies, sources say

caption arrowCaption
Major League Baseball player Kyle Schwarber was joined by members of the Middletown baseball team during Schwarber's jersey retirement ceremony Friday night, Jan. 21, 2022 at halftime of Middletown's basketball game against Princeton. Nick Graham/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Major League Baseball player Kyle Schwarber was joined by members of the Middletown baseball team during Schwarber's jersey retirement ceremony Friday night, Jan. 21, 2022 at halftime of Middletown's basketball game against Princeton. Nick Graham/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Major League Baseball player Kyle Schwarber was joined by members of the Middletown baseball team during Schwarber's jersey retirement ceremony Friday night, Jan. 21, 2022 at halftime of Middletown's basketball game against Princeton. Nick Graham/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

This year just keeps getting better for Middletown native Kyle Schwarber.

In no particular order, his No. 12 baseball jersey at Middletown High School was retired, he was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame, and on Wednesday, it was announced that the 29-year-old slugger was signing a four-year, nearly $80 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

And his wife, Paige, is expecting their first child.

READ THE FULL STORY

Two-teacher approach in Hamilton City Schools classrooms is paying off, leaders say

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton School officials are touting mid-school year testing results showing improvement in some grades and academic subjects as evidence their aggressive remediation programs, including having two teachers per elementary classrooms for the first time, are working. The two-instructor approach, pictured, has produced year-over-year gains for many students, say city school officials. CONTRIBUTED

Hamilton School officials are touting mid-school year testing results showing improvement in some grades and academic subjects as evidence their aggressive remediation programs, including having two teachers per elementary classrooms for the first time, are working. The two-instructor approach, pictured, has produced year-over-year gains for many students, say city school officials. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton School officials are touting mid-school year testing results showing improvement in some grades and academic subjects as evidence their aggressive remediation programs, including having two teachers per elementary classrooms for the first time, are working. The two-instructor approach, pictured, has produced year-over-year gains for many students, say city school officials. CONTRIBUTED

It’s still early, but officials in the Hamilton City Schools are encouraged by initial results of sweeping reforms they employed to help try to offset the academic lag suffered by some students during two years of learning under a pandemic.

Officials in the 9,500-student city schools recently presented a winter update measuring the current school year’s student proficiency levels with those of the often-disrupted 2020-2021 school year.

The negative school impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of all Ohio K-12 schools in March 2020 for the remainder of that school year, continued into the following school year — especially in fall 2021 — for Ohio schools and those nationwide.

READ THE FULL STORY

Surprise: Former Liberty Twp. trustee unknowingly receives top award from chamber

caption arrowCaption
Recently retired Liberty Twp. Trustee Christine Matacic was the target of pleasant surprise with an award earlier this month during the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance's annual awards dinner. Matacic, who first took the trustee's job in 2002, was playfully set up by chamber officials and her own husband to better surprise her with a prestigious chamber honor. FILE

Recently retired Liberty Twp. Trustee Christine Matacic was the target of pleasant surprise with an award earlier this month during the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance's annual awards dinner. Matacic, who first took the trustee's job in 2002, was playfully set up by chamber officials and her own husband to better surprise her with a prestigious chamber honor. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Recently retired Liberty Twp. Trustee Christine Matacic was the target of pleasant surprise with an award earlier this month during the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance's annual awards dinner. Matacic, who first took the trustee's job in 2002, was playfully set up by chamber officials and her own husband to better surprise her with a prestigious chamber honor. FILE

Recently retired Liberty Twp. Trustee Christine Matacic thought most of her long political connections with her home community were wrapped up but a chamber of commerce awards dinner this month showed her otherwise.

Matacic, who first became a trustee in 2002, was puzzled a bit when she was invited to the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance Annual Celebration & Awards Dinner event earlier this month. She saw it only as an opportunity to socialize with former colleagues.

But she was again surprised when she found her reserved dinner seat at one of the roundtables was next to an empty chair.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

VIDEO: Hamilton’s girls bowling team celebrates state championship win

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton Girls Bowling State Celebration

Hamilton Girls Bowling State Celebration

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton Girls Bowling State Celebration

The girls bowling championship brought home from Columbus by Hamilton on Saturday was worth celebrating for several reasons.

One was the accomplishment itself. Winning a state championship always is a big deal.

Another was it was the first Big Blue state championship in any sport since the 2004 boys basketball team won the Division I championship.

READ THE FULL STORY

In Other News
1
FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals each Friday of Lent in Butler...
2
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
3
$11.8M in capital improvement requests include cybersecurity upgrades...
4
Video: People in Hamilton participate in first O’DORA dash
5
Middletown’s warming center may close early if it doesn’t receive...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top