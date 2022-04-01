5 uplifting stories: The S.E.L.F. community service award winners, Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields celebrates 10th anniversary and more

Pastor Shaquila “Shaq” Mathews of Hamilton and Bethany Tompkins of Middletown have been nominated for this year’s award.

Pastor Shaq Mathews is known in Hamilton for founding Hamilton Young People Empowered, along with serving on the 17 Strong committee and the Hamilton City School Board, according to Rachel Sheets, Community Relations Coordinator of SELF. Her program focuses on giving local teens a place to socialize with each other as well as to learn important life skills and find employment. Hundreds of teens have found employment thanks to HYPE, which offers a youth mentoring program in the summer.

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields celebrates 10th anniversary year: What comes next

Caption The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield will be the site of a benefit wiffle ball tournament/walk Saturday, Oct. 14. JOURNAL-NEWS FILE PHOTO Caption The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield will be the site of a benefit wiffle ball tournament/walk Saturday, Oct. 14. JOURNAL-NEWS FILE PHOTO

A decade ago this July, a part of the late Joe Nuxhall’s dream became a reality.

And though the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and broadcaster never stepped foot inside the Miracle League Fields complex on Groh Lane that bears his name, you can feel Nuxhall’s presence in all corners of the complex, said Ed Hartman, a longtime friend and marketing director for Furniture Fair.

“He’s in the rafters. He’s on the field. He’s in the dugouts. The scoreboards,” said Hartman, who chaired last year’s annual Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing. “We’re all surrounded by a big hug from Joe, and his family has carried it on, gallantly and lovingly. This is what he wanted.”

Fueled by a passion for live music, RiversEdge crew shines

Caption The Resident Services Department was previously recognized by the City of Hamilton with an “Innovation Award” as part of Public Service Recognition Week 2022. JACOB STONE/CONTRIBUTED Caption The Resident Services Department was previously recognized by the City of Hamilton with an “Innovation Award” as part of Public Service Recognition Week 2022. JACOB STONE/CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Serving the community is a top priority for the RiversEdge volunteers who also have a strong love of music.

With support from local businesses, sponsors, The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Parks Conservancy, the RiversEdge concert series is put on largely by a tireless team of volunteers, a few seasonal employees, and a handful of paid student interns, who run the weekly concerts.

There are no full-time employees on the RiversEdge crew.

17Strong celebrates accomplishments of Hamilton neighborhoods, honors Lindenwald leader

Caption Frank Downie is stepping down from 17 Strong board but not from supporting Lindenwald and the city of Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Frank Downie is stepping down from 17 Strong board but not from supporting Lindenwald and the city of Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Saturday was a celebration of all the good the 17Strong has done for the city of Hamilton.

It was also a day to honor Frank Downie.

The city of Hamilton and the 17Strong Advisory Board hosted the 17Strong Celebration Breakfast at the Benison Events and Coworking in downtown. It was the first time since the winter of 2020.

Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched

Caption Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE Caption Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

OXFORD — Nathaniel Coffin’s family and volunteers passed out flyers and searched a Reily-Millville Road park for hours Wednesday looking for the 26-year-old who had been missing from Oxford for a week.

It paid off with a happy ending.

Coffin, who has autism, was found standing in the ditch line about 7:30 p.m. by an area resident who had received a missing flyer in the mailbox, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Artistry and Mediterranean flavors blend at Al-Zaytuna Grill in Bridgewater Falls

Caption Maha Kayed, left, and Mohammad Jarabah have opened their Mediterranean cuisine restaurant, Al Zaytuna Grill, at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Maha Kayed, left, and Mohammad Jarabah have opened their Mediterranean cuisine restaurant, Al Zaytuna Grill, at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Mohammad and Maha Jarabah of Liberty Twp. are beaming with pride upon the realization of a dream and the expansion of Al-Zaytuna Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant, which is now open in Bridgewater Falls.

“I’m proud of my parents. I think a lot of the time, people think of artists as one thing, someone that paints, or draws, but they are artists in the way they create their food and present it to other people, and everyone. You know, you eat with your eyes first, so you need to make it presentable. They know how to make it, so it looks beautiful and tastes good,” said Nasma Jarabah, 18, the couple’s oldest daughter.

The menu at Al-Zaytuna Grill, features Middle Eastern and Greek-inspired dishes like Falafel, Gyros, or a Tabbouleh salad, along with a mix of American cuisine, such as chicken tenders, wings and burgers. Homemade Hummus and Baklava are always popular with guests. Also, there are vegetarian and vegan options on the menu. Both fountain soft drinks and bottled drinks are available.

