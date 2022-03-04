5 uplifting stories: Middletown man loses 100 pounds, Lakota West coach reaches 500 wins and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
McCrabb: Butler Co. man loses pounds, gains perspective after near-death diagnosis
Those who haven’t seen Alfred “Al” Milton for several months probably wouldn’t recognize him.
When he was admitted to UC Health West Chester Hospital with heart disease on Oct. 17, he carried 370 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame.
Now Milton, who celebrated his 56th birthday Saturday, weighs 272.
14 guns turned in at buyback event in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Fourteen guns were removed from local streets this weekend during a gun buyback program.
Charles Tassell, founder of Street Rescue, which led the initiative, said gift cards were given to those who turned guns in. The guns get checked by a firearms expert to see if they are stolen, and if so they go back to the correct owner. Guns that have had serial numbers removed must be destroyed, per the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Tassell said.
Functional weapons are turned over to a Federal Firearms Listing dealer for resale, with funds being donated back into the program so that more weapons can be taken off the street, he said.
Lakota West boys basketball coach Jim Leon reflects on 500 career wins
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Lakota West High School boys basketball coach Jim Leon sat in his office early Saturday afternoon and reflected on 500 career victories and why high school athletics has been an integral part of his life.
“I just love the competition,” Leon said. “I love being around the young people watching them develop, building their confidence and just having fun. It’s just a great atmosphere for me.”
Leon won his 500th career high school basketball game (boys and girls basketball combined) Friday night in the Firebirds’ 73-59 win over Lakota East in a Division I district semifinal game at West Clermont.
New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.
There’s a new dog on patrol in Liberty Twp. ready to take a bite out of crime.
Boris, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, was teamed up last week with his handler, Deputy Anthony Wilmer.
The dog was donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and Chip Shiver of Shiver Security Systems, Inc.
PHOTOS: Paula the Penguin waddles into hearts of Middletown students
Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium visited Creekview Elementary School with their African penguin, Paula, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Middletown. The event was sponsored by Matt King and Stephen Hightower II. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
