5 uplifting stories: Middletown man loses 100 pounds, Lakota West coach reaches 500 wins and more

When he was admitted to UC Health West Chester Hospital with heart disease on Oct. 17, he carried 370 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame.

Now Milton, who celebrated his 56th birthday Saturday, weighs 272.

14 guns turned in at buyback event in Hamilton

Fourteen guns were removed from local streets this weekend during a gun buyback program in Hamilton hosted by Street Rescue. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Fourteen guns were removed from local streets this weekend during a gun buyback program.

Charles Tassell, founder of Street Rescue, which led the initiative, said gift cards were given to those who turned guns in. The guns get checked by a firearms expert to see if they are stolen, and if so they go back to the correct owner. Guns that have had serial numbers removed must be destroyed, per the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Tassell said.

Functional weapons are turned over to a Federal Firearms Listing dealer for resale, with funds being donated back into the program so that more weapons can be taken off the street, he said.

Lakota West boys basketball coach Jim Leon reflects on 500 career wins

Lakota West head boys basketball coach Jim Leon. Centerville defeated Lakota West 48-40 in their Division I District basketball final Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Xavier University's Cintas Center. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Lakota West High School boys basketball coach Jim Leon sat in his office early Saturday afternoon and reflected on 500 career victories and why high school athletics has been an integral part of his life.

“I just love the competition,” Leon said. “I love being around the young people watching them develop, building their confidence and just having fun. It’s just a great atmosphere for me.”

Leon won his 500th career high school basketball game (boys and girls basketball combined) Friday night in the Firebirds’ 73-59 win over Lakota East in a Division I district semifinal game at West Clermont.

New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.

Butler County Deputy Anthony Wilmer with new K-9 Boris. CONTRIBUTED

There’s a new dog on patrol in Liberty Twp. ready to take a bite out of crime.

Boris, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, was teamed up last week with his handler, Deputy Anthony Wilmer.

The dog was donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and Chip Shiver of Shiver Security Systems, Inc.

Know any amazing local cooks? We want to write about them!

The Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering is a Dayton institution specializing in homemade Eastern European cuisine. On the menu is pierogi and onions, a mix of potato and cheese filled dumplings sauteed in butter and topped with carmelized onions. LISA POWELL / STAFF

BUTLER, WARREN COUNTIES — As part of a new feature called “Cook of the Week”, we want to highlight local cooks and a favorite recipe of theirs to share with our readers.

Whether the cook is making meals at home to feed a family, as a hobby, a volunteer, or a business, it doesn’t matter. Each cook and recipe has a story behind it. We want the community to know about the love and history that goes into each meal and then be able to try it in their own kitchens.

If you know someone who would be willing to participate in our “Cook of the Week” column, send an email to Marie Rossiter at copbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Paula the Penguin waddles into hearts of Middletown students

Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium visited Creekview Elementary School with their African penguin, Paula, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Middletown. The event was sponsored by Matt King and Stephen Hightower II. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

