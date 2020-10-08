5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Miami University, Ruby Tuesday and Premier Health

It is Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Miami University officials said wave of cases was expected
Earlier this week, Miami University reported that more than a third of its residence halls reported floors where enough students tested positive for coronavirus to earn the school’s highest alert level. However, university officials said that officials expected the sudden climb after watching other universities, which is why they were aggressive in testing.
Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy due to coronavirus
Ruby Tuesday, which only operates restaurants in Troy and Sharonville in the Dayton area after shutting down two suburban Dayton locations earlier this year, has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. The company’s CEO cited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for the bankruptcy filing, and promised to return with a stronger business.
Premier Health to trim its workforce due to coronavirus pressures
Premier Health, which is Dayton’s largest medical network, said it plans to reduce its workforce by 1-2% this year due to pressures put on hospitals by the coronavirus pandemic. The health network said that it had faced changing industry pressures over the past few years, but some pressures had increased due to the pandemic, including shifting care to outpatient procedures and rapidly adopting telehealth options.
Ohio saw 1,424 new cases, more than 100 hospitalizations in a day
According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, on Wednesday Ohio had 1,424 new reported cases of coronavirus, far more than the 21-day average of just 1,057 cases per day. Ohio also had 119 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, the second day in a row to see more than 100 hospitalizations.
Northeastern Local Schools to continue in-person learning, move school to virtual learning
Northeastern Local Schools have announced plans to continue in-person learning four days a week for some students through winter break, with all in-person learning students to continue to attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with virtual learning days on Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the district announced that Kenton Ridge High School would move to virtual learning after more than 120 students and staff are quarantining due to an outbreak of six confirmed and two probable positive coronavirus cases.