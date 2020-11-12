5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rising cases and the threat of closures

DeWine announces enhanced mask requirements, threatens closures

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that due to Ohio’s continuing soaring coronavirus numbers, the state would implement enhanced mask requirements. He also said that if current trends continued, the state would close bars, restaurants and fitness centers.

Ohio travel advisory expands to include 14 states

The number of states that Ohio recommends residents avoid has grown to a new high of 14 states, where 15% or more of people tested for the coronavirus are positive. Missouri and Oklahoma are not included on the list due to multiple days in the past week without overall testing volume data, but based on recent trends the Ohio Department of Health also advised residents to avoid them.