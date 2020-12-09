5 things to know about the coronavirus today: OSU, data and quarantines

It is Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
OSU-Michigan game canceled after all
The Ohio State-Michigan football game has been canceled after all after Michigan announced an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases and student-athletes in quarantine. This is the third game canceled off of OSU’s schedule, and the first year since 1917 without a game between Michigan and Ohio State.
Ohio passes half a million cases with added antigen tests
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed reporting guidelines to include positive coronavirus antigen tests without additional verification, Ohio added more than 25,700 new cases to its total. Ohio’s total now stands at 510,018 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio unveils new state agency data portal
During Monday’s press briefing, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the launch of the DataOhio Portal, saying, “One of the things the pandemic has taught us a lot about is that having access to good information helps improve our decision making, and we want to do that across the board with state government.” Husted said the portal will contain data from state agencies, including the Departments of Health, Rehabilitation & Correction, Youth Services and Higher Education.
Clark County to follow new CDC quarantine guidelines
The Clark County Combined Health District announced that it will follow new quarantine guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes the normal 14-day quarantine, as well as options for a 10-day quarantine if there are no symptoms and a 7-day quarantine if the patient tests negative from a sample take on day five or later after exposure.
What are your vaccine questions?
As Ohio gears up to deliver two new coronavirus vaccines beginning in December, the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun are asking readers to send in their concerns and questions about the vaccines. We will take your questions to health experts to get them answered.