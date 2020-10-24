5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New spending package and mask distributions

Gov. DeWine announces CARES Act spending package

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a new package of CARES Act funding, which would divide $419.5 million among funds intended to help out small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans. The package will go to the State Controlling Board for approval on Monday.

Ohio continues record-breaking streak with over 2,500 new cases

Ohio broke its record for new reported coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, with 2,518 cases reported on Friday. In the past two weeks, Ohio has broken the state record for cases reported in a day six times.