5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New spending package and mask distributions

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks to the press Friday October 9, 2020 at the Patterson Homestead on Brown St. in Dayton. DeWine traveled around Ohio on Friday because he was worried about the recent COVID-19 up tick. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Gov. DeWine announces CARES Act spending package

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a new package of CARES Act funding, which would divide $419.5 million among funds intended to help out small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans. The package will go to the State Controlling Board for approval on Monday.

Ohio continues record-breaking streak with over 2,500 new cases

Ohio broke its record for new reported coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, with 2,518 cases reported on Friday. In the past two weeks, Ohio has broken the state record for cases reported in a day six times.

Clark County to distribute more than 100,000 masks

Clark County officials will distribute more than 100,000 face coverings on Saturay to residents as rising coronavirus cases puts the county in danger of moving up to the highest alert level in Ohio’s advisory system. Face coverings will be distributed at the Springview Government Center and Tecumseh High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UD student dies from coronavirus complications

The University of Dayton held a vigil on Friday for Michael Lang, an 18-year-old student who died on Thursday of coronavirus complications after a long stay in the hospital in his hometown of LaGrange, Illinois. Lang was on campus at the beginning of the semester, but returned home on Sept. 13 to take classes remotely.

ODH discusses key difference between COVID-19 and the flu

As we go into flu season, the Ohio Department of Health discussed the key differences between the flu and COVID-19. This includes differences in when symptoms start, what complications may arise, the diseases' symptoms, and how both diseases spread.

In Other News

