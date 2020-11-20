X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Holiday travel, curfews, limits on public health powers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleading with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, or to spend the holiday with people with whom they are not currently living. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleading with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, or to spend the holiday with people with whom they are not currently living. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

It is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

>> Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

CDC: Avoid Thanksgiving travel

With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

ExploreCDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel

New health order: What is OK during curfew?

A 21-day statewide curfew, in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., still allows people to leave home for many reasons, including work, getting and delivering necessary food and supplies, seeking medical care, and to care for others and pets.

ExploreOhio’s new health order signed: What is OK during curfew?

Dayton Art Institute closes temporarily

The Dayton Art Institute is closing until further notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Montgomery County and Ohio. All exhibits and in-person events and programs are either canceled or postponed until further notice.

ExploreDayton Art Institute to close temporarily due to rise in coronavirus cases

Lawmakers want to restrict public health powers

For the second day in a row, the Ohio House passed legislation designed to weaken the powers of public health authorities who are in the middle of fighting a global pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will veto both measures.

ExploreLawmakers look to restrict public health powers
ExploreCoronavirus: DeWine vows to veto bill limiting Ohio health orders

School-reported COVID cases nearly doubled

COVID-19 cases reported by Dayton-area schools nearly doubled last week when compared to the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreArea school-reported COVID cases nearly doubled last week

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.