5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Holiday travel, curfews, limits on public health powers

It is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
>> Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
CDC: Avoid Thanksgiving travel
With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
New health order: What is OK during curfew?
A 21-day statewide curfew, in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., still allows people to leave home for many reasons, including work, getting and delivering necessary food and supplies, seeking medical care, and to care for others and pets.
Dayton Art Institute closes temporarily
The Dayton Art Institute is closing until further notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Montgomery County and Ohio. All exhibits and in-person events and programs are either canceled or postponed until further notice.
Lawmakers want to restrict public health powers
For the second day in a row, the Ohio House passed legislation designed to weaken the powers of public health authorities who are in the middle of fighting a global pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will veto both measures.
School-reported COVID cases nearly doubled
COVID-19 cases reported by Dayton-area schools nearly doubled last week when compared to the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.