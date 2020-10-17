X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High case numbers and following the rules

By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Pop-up testing in Montgomery County on Monday

There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event on Monday at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.

Ohio had over 2,000 new cases for third day straight

Ohio saw 2,148 new reported cases of the coronavirus on Friday, making it the third straight day with more than 2,000 new cases. In addition, 16 more died due to the virus, and 86 people were admitted to the hospital.

Oregon District businesses urge visitors to follow rules

After Dayton public health officials threatened to shut down outdoor drinking and the Fifth Street pedestrian promenade if public health guidelines aren’t followed, Oregon District businesses and downtown leaders are urging visitors to follow safety rules. Business owners and managers said they hope visitors will be more careful, as the businesses are relying on outdoor drinking and dining to push sales up toward normal levels.

Dayton is inviting creative people to join drive-thru holiday parade

The organizers of Dayton’s first Holiday Drive-Thru Parade are inviting members of the public to submit pitches for lighted displays, performances or creations of interest to include in the parade’s five-block route. Pitches are due by Oct. 23 to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The Department of Health revised its senior center orders

The Ohio Department of Health has announced a revised version of its order reopening adult day care services and senior centers. The changes drop a requirement that all participants and staff be tested for the coronavirus, and clarify that all participants should wear face coverings.

