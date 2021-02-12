5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Curfew ends, buffets open

It is Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio reopens salad bars, buffets, drink stations
Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an amendment to a health order that will allow restaurants, bars and grocery stores to reopen self-serve food and drink stations, so long as they follow certain rules. These include customers wearing masks and employees serving and customer not able to do so.
School-reported coronavirus cases drop significantly
The number of new coronavirus cases reported by Ohio schools has finally dropped statewide and in the Dayton area, after staying mostly flat through the month of January. New school-reported cases statewide was 14% lower during the first week of February than it was in the week prior. In the Dayton area, the drop was 27% percent compared to the week before.
Ohioans with certain medical conditions can get the vaccine next week
Starting on Monday, Ohioans born with or who have developed medical conditions early in childhood will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. There is a list of qualified conditions, including sickle cell anemia, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy.
Ohio curfew ends
Ohio’s curfew has officially ended after coronavirus hospitalizations remained under 2,500 for more than seven days in a row. As of Thursday, there were 1,862 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s hospitals, the third straight day in a row under 2,000 and 10th with less than 2,500.
Ohio travel advisory drops to five states
Ohio has updated its list of states with more than 15% of people testing positive for the coronavirus. The state now advises residents to avoid visiting Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and South Dakota.