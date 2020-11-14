5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus cases surging and basketball season beginning

Ohio reported 7,000 new cases Thursday, 8000 on Friday

After Ohio reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday, new case numbers jumped by almost 1,000 additional cases with 8,071 reported on Friday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the situation a “monumental crisis,” calling on Ohioans to “Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”

Warren County health officials “overwhelmed” by virus spike

Warren County health officials urged residents to follow coronavirus guidelines after seeing a 70% surge in local coronavirus spread. Officials said that the district had become overwhelmed with the rapid acceleration in the number of new coronavirus cases being reported and no indications of leveling off.