5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Biden unveils $1.9T relief plan, limited vaccine supply affects rollout

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Local News | 2 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

It is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

President-elect Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.

Limited vaccine supply affects rollout, health commissioner says

The next distribution phase of the coronavirus is scheduled to start next week, but limited supply means it will take months to cover all Montgomery County residents eligible in the first two phases, and people will need to sign up in advance. Find out how to get a vaccine in Montgomery County.

How Ohioans 80 and older can sign up for vaccine

Ohio is distributing its limited supply of coronavirus vaccine doses (a two-shot regimen administered three or four weeks apart) in phases. Phase 1B begins Monday with residents 80 years and older.

Ohio Health Department warns against travel to 19 states

Ohio’s updated travel advisory remained at 19 states this week, with the Buckeye State continuing to make its own advisory. The list is for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% or higher. Virginia was newly added to the list.

Philharmonic concert is 1st Schuster show with audience since pandemic

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will return to in-theater performance for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered arts organizations last winter. The music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Florence Price will be featured in two Jan. 23 performances in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

