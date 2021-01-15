5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Biden unveils $1.9T relief plan, limited vaccine supply affects rollout

President-elect Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.

Limited vaccine supply affects rollout, health commissioner says

The next distribution phase of the coronavirus is scheduled to start next week, but limited supply means it will take months to cover all Montgomery County residents eligible in the first two phases, and people will need to sign up in advance. Find out how to get a vaccine in Montgomery County.