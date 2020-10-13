5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Bad news and good news

It is Tuesday, Oct.13, 2020, and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus.
Ohio’s death toll for coronavirus has now passed 5,000
According to Ohio Department of Health data, on Monday the number of Ohioans who have died due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 5,000. This new milestone comes just three days after Ohio had set a new record for the most new coronavirus cases reported in a day at 1,840 new cases. Ohio ranks 13th in the U.S. for coronavirus deaths.
Coronavirus is now the fourth-leading cause of death in Ohio
Preliminary ODH data shows that COVID-19 is now the fourth-leading cause of death, behind accidents, cancer and heart disease. This puts the coronavirus ahead of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases like emphysema, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. If the death rate continues, COVID-19 deaths could reach the number of deaths caused by accidents, which includes unintentional overdoses.
Not all data shows bad news, though
Although new coronavirus case numbers continue to rise along with positivity rates among those tested, not all trends are negative. Although deaths have crested 5,000, last week saw the lowest number of deaths in any week since March.
City-owned golf courses reporting record years
City-owned area golf courses are reporting they are seeing record year for play, with one executive saying that play is at a level that hasn’t been seen in two decades. Dayton’s Community Golf Course, for example, reopened later than most and has surpassed target revenues, as part of a national trend that is expected to continue next year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus.
Indoor nursing home visits now allowed to resume
Ohio’s nursing homes can now resume indoor visits for the first time since March, starting yesterday. Visitations were stopped after outbreaks were found among residents and staff in multiple facilities. Outdoor visits were allowed again starting June 8 for assisted living centers and July 20 at nursing homes, but indoor visits had been blocked until Monday.