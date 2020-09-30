X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Arts, schools and P.F. Chang’s

A Chicago ABC affiliate has apologized after a report on the Pyeongchang Olympics mistakenly contained a "P.F. Chang 2018" graphic.
A Chicago ABC affiliate has apologized after a report on the Pyeongchang Olympics mistakenly contained a "P.F. Chang 2018" graphic.

Credit: Scott Olson

Credit: Scott Olson

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Wednesday, Sept. 30,2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Dayton is offering grants to arts groups

The city of Dayton will use some of its federal coronavirus relief funds to help members of the arts community with pandemic-related costs and revenue losses. The new Cultural Support Relief Fund will provide grants to performing and visual arts groups, libraries, museums and cultural institutions.

ExploreDayton offers lifeline to arts groups devastated by COVID

Public Health recommendations for schools may change soon

Area superintendents are reportedly speaking to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper about a possible change to public health recommendations on remote learning. Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson, while outlining Centerville’s plan on Monday night, said that the recommendation is changing to have students back in school.

ExploreCenterville, Dayton, Northmont plan return to schools; health guidelines may change

P.F. Chang’s to lay off nearly 300 across the state

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro has notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that it will lay off 299 workers across the state, including 26 from the location near the Dayton Mall and 48 from the West Chester Twp. location. The chain attributed the layoffs to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that many employees suffered reduced hours of more than 50%.

ExploreP.F. Chang’s China Bistro is laying off 299 workers across Ohio

Ohio is expanding wastewater testing to detect early signs of increases

Ohio has been testing wastewater in Dayton and three dozen other Ohio cities, and now 25 additional cities will be added to the program in October. Wastewater testing has already revealed increases in cases in Dayton, Columbus, Akron and Mansfield, according to the governor’s office.

ExploreOhio expands wastewater tests that show early signs of coronavirus increases

Monroe schools return to classrooms as others are sent home

Monroe Schools has announced its own plans to return to in-person classes, giving students a choice to attend live classes on Oct. 20. In Fairborn, though, a large number of Fairborn Intermediate School students required to quarantine prompted the district to send all students home for two weeks, beginning today.

ExploreAnother Butler County district will return to in-person classes during coronavirus concerns
ExploreCoronavirus: All Fairborn Intermediate students to stay home for 2 weeks

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.