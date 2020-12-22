5 things to know about the coronavirus today: $600 direct payments, more vaccines on the way

It is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
>> Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
More vaccines reach Miami Valley
At least 6,733 people in Ohio have received the first dose of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health. Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday, with Premier Health expecting more shipments at its hospitals Tuesday. Kettering Health Network and local county health departments said they, too, will be receiving vaccines this week.
Relief package includes $600 direct payment
The $900 billion coronavirus aid package includes $600 direct stimulus payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes — with $600 additional payments per dependent child.
Who should be next in line for the vaccine?
A federal advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the second phase of people to be vaccinated include those over 75 and front-line essential workers such as teachers, bus drivers and police officers.
DeWine: Ohioans ‘did well’ at limiting Thanksgiving gatherings
Most Ohioans did well at limiting gatherings, with a 60-70% reduction in the number of contacts people had over the holiday compared to last year, Gov. Mike DeWine said. However, with Christmas and New Year’s this week and next, the governor said it’s important to continue to limit contact to prevent another surge in COVID cases.
Travel advisory covers 14 states, including Ohio
The most recent travel advisory covers 14 states, including Ohio itself for the third straight week. Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the advisory should quarantine for 14 days, according to Ohio Department of Health. The full list includes: Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Also, out-of-state travelers should avoid visiting Ohio.