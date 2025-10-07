5 seek 4 spots on Trenton City Council

New candidates Elijah Beeler, Marci Butts, R. Austin Proffitt and Kenneth E. Roark want to represent Trenton. Ryan Perry (mayor), Floyd Croucher and Ray Nichols have terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027. The deadline to register to vote in this election has passed, but voter information can be accessed online at ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/. Early voting began Tuesday.

Here is a look at the five candidates:

Marci Butts said she is running for Trenton City Council because she is “very interested” in how the city works.

“I joined the parks board about 1.5 years ago,” she said. “It was then that I also started attending the council meetings twice a month ... I want to be a part of that.”

Butts, 61, has lived in Trenton all her life with the exception of the four years she spent serving in the United States Army.

“I want to be a part of the team that maintains the ‘hometown’ feel of Trenton while navigating it’s growth,” she said.

If elected, she said she would review and improve the process for obtaining permits for enhancements to individual properties; continue efforts to maintain safe and secure neighborhoods, including paving work and public service support; and continue to enhance community activities and services.

R. Austin Proffitt said he’s running for city council to “help lead Trenton into the next chapter for residents.”

“The city has experienced exponential growth over the last decade and specifically the last 2 to 3 years, it is critical to have strong leadership through this time of expansion for the city,” he said.

If elected, Proffitt, 33, said he would focus on infrastructure, including the 400 planned new households and the addition of a YMCA at Trenton Square.

“We will need to further develop a strategic infrastructure plan to support the increased traffic associated with these projects,” he said.

He said he would also focus on economic development by incentivizing businesses and increasing residents; and “expand upon what already makes (Trenton) great.”

Incumbent Sharon L. Montgomery said she is running again for Trenton City Council to be a “positive voice” for residents. If reelected, Montgomery, 72, said she would address water loss issues to comply with EPA standards; and roads, street and infrastructure improvement. Additionally, Montgomery said she wants to focus on continuing industrial and business developments, housing and improvements to public safety. “(We need to) keep the tax burden lighter for our residents by avoiding tax levy,” she said.

Kenneth E. Roark said he is running for Trenton City Council to “get more involved with the community.” If elected, Roark, 64, said he wants to prevent “unnecessary levies” and monitor Airbnb rentals coming into Trenton neighborhoods. “(Airbnb rents) out houses when they should be bought,” he said. “When you come into my subdivision, there’s one on the corner and every few months there’s different people in there. Every time they leave, they leave garbage and trash all over the place. That’s something I want to make sure we don’t allow.” Additionally, Roark said he wants to keep Trenton a “small town like it is.” “We’ve got a lot of stuff coming in ... we’re just growing so fast,” he said. “I think it’s important to make sure we keep a handle on what’s coming in.” Candidate Elijah Beeler did not respond to Journal-News’ multiple attempts to contact him.