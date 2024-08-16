5 Questions: Meet Lakota Schools’ new leader

Unlike her predecessors – Superintendents Matt Miller, who resigned in Jan. 2023 and Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, who agreed to a one-year contract ending last month - Whitely already has an employment history with Lakota.

She taught and served as a department chair at Lakota East High School for five years. And in 2023, she was a finalist candidate for Lakota superintendent, losing to Lolli, a former superintendent for Dayton Public Schools.

The former assistant superintendent for Wyoming Schools, Whitely spent 13 years at the consistently top-rated Hamilton County district but recently told the Journal-News her returning to Lakota “is a coming home for me.”

As Lakota’s students returned to classes this week, Whitely – who has a five-year contract with Lakota - participated in a Journal-News “5 Questions” interview.

1. Why was it important to you to pursue the Lakota top job not once but twice?

“Lakota is my home in that not only is this where I live, but I was also an English teacher at Lakota East High School. When the Lakota superintendent position was posted, I knew I wanted to pursue the role. While Wyoming City Schools certainly helped me grow as an administrator, I knew that I was ready to lead and return home.”

2. What are the top issues at the top of your “to do” list in your first year?

“My top priority for year one is to be intentional in nurturing our culture. We want to create a positive, healthy culture where everyone feels valued and supported, a culture built on trust.

“Culture is the heartbeat of an organization, and when we hone that culture and shift our narrative, we can achieve excellence.

“Through our Listening and Learning (public) sessions this fall, I want to be sure to hear from stakeholders about our strengths, growth areas and their needs from the superintendent role. These will then help us springboard into our work around designing a new strategic plan—dreaming the next iteration of Lakota Local Schools.”

3. What is your philosophy for engaging school families, staffers and all residents of West Chester and Liberty Twps. and what can they expect from your leadership style?

“My philosophy about engagement is early and often in that I want to ensure we have pulse on how things are working, and sometimes that can mean different things to different groups.”

“I would describe my leadership style as transformational leadership, meaning I want to impact the organization, but also want to promote change and growth at the individual level. This is achieved through connection, clarity, and communication all centered around an aligned vision.”

4 You mentioned the “transitions” Lakota Schools have been through recently with having now three different superintendents in the last year and a half. How important is it for the district to now have stability in the top office?

‘I think stability is important for any organization, but particularly Lakota Local Schools currently. Any time you change a team member, especially a leadership role, there is a recalibration, meaning it takes time to understand the vision, built trust, and calibrate the work. Stability will allow us to gain momentum quicker, and in turn see the results we want around excellence.”

5. How important will your local roots be in what Lakota residents can expect in your leadership?

“When you have local roots, you are invested in the community, and you certainly have a better pulse because work and home are the same place.

“Residents can except to see me invested and visible in our district and our community. Education requires a collective effort, and it will take all of us to achieve excellence, and I know that together, we can make a difference for our students, staff, and community.”