5 Questions: Meet Edgewood Schools’ new leader

Edgewood Schools will now by led by former interim superintendent – and former Edgewood Middle School principal – Curtis Philpot after the school board recently approved his hiring.

Philpot is no stranger to Edgewood Schools having graduated from Edgewood High School before going on years later to lead Madison Schools as that district’s superintendent.

Philpot stepped in earlier this year after the unexpected resignation of former Superintendent Kelly Spivey.

The 3,500-student school system serves Trenton and portions of three adjacent Butler County townships and, in May, saw voters approve a substitute tax levy that still leaves the school system facing $1 million in program and personnel budget cuts for the upcoming school year.

Philpot, who agreed to the Edgewood Board of Education’s two-year, $132,000-per-year contract, is spending most of the district’s summer break preparing to take on the helm for Edgewood Schools going into the 2025-2026 school year, but he recently took time for 5 Questions from the Journal-News.

The following was edited for length and clarity:

Why did you want the Edgewood Superintendent’s job?

I came back to Edgewood four years ago to serve as the middle school principal. Having been out of the building for nearly 10 years (working as superintendent at Madison Schools and business manager at the Miami Valley Career Technical Center), I really missed being in the building and directly serving students.

The last four years as Edgewood Middle School principal have been amazing.

When I was asked to serve as the Edgewood superintendent, my reaction was more of shock than anything else.

The district was facing some difficult issues in the days ahead (budget cuts including reduction in staffing, a levy on the May ballot, pending negotiations with both the teachers association and the support staff association, uncertainty with the education budget coming out of Columbus, among other things...), so needless to say, this wasn’t exactly an appealing scenario to attract quality candidates.

The decision to step in and serve in this role was out of pride and loyalty to the district.

I came to Edgewood in the fifth grade and was treated with nothing but love and support. My teachers and coaches were my mentors.

I met my wife, Kelly, of 35 years at Edgewood High School in 1984. I have an army of Edgewood alumni that have always had my back, and they know I have theirs.

What is the top issue or two on your to-do list?

Number one is to try and establish as much financial stability as possible, given the uncertainty coming out of Columbus. Until legislators can develop a funding system that is fair and adequate, school districts are forced to cut staff and programs to try and ease the burden on local taxpayers.

The community supported our substitute levy renewal in May, and we are thankful for that considering many of our neighbors did not see similar success.

I am committed to working with the school board and treasurer to operate as efficiently as possible to reduce costs while still providing quality programming for Edgewood students.

Number two is to continue the work started by Kelly Spivey in regards to community engagement and specifically addressing the topic of bullying in our schools. We want Edgewood school buildings to be safe places for students to learn and grow.

Number three is to support our building principals, teaching staff and support staff so that they can do the work to ensure that every Edgewood student has a positive and meaningful experience in our schools.

How crucial is the coming school year and beyond for the future of Edgewood Schools?

Every year is a new opportunity for growth and improvement at ECSD. Despite the uncertainty coming out of Columbus regarding school funding, we are excited about the coming year at ECSD.

Despite the very difficult decision to reduce expenditures by reducing staff, the Edgewood community supported the passage of the substitute levy. We celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 in the first ever commencement inside the new high school, and our baseball team made history by winning a district title.

As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we are excited about new opportunities, new challenges, and as always, the privilege of working with amazing students in an amazing community.

How would you describe your leadership style and what can Edgewood school families, students and employees expect from you next school year and beyond?

I have always described myself as a servant leader. There is no job that I am above doing.

Many of the students and families at Edgewood High School and Edgewood Middle School are familiar with my leadership and, I hope, would agree that I only want what is best for our students.

I believe strongly in our core values of respect, responsibility, safety, and kindness.

What are you most optimistic about for Edgewood Schools and what do you see at this point as most challenging?

I am most optimistic about the leadership and character of our students.

Next year, I will have been the principal of each class at Edgewood High School. I am truly excited about what our students will achieve inside the classroom and beyond.

I am equally excited about the growth and dedication of our early childhood and elementary programs. I was able to spend time in each of those buildings this spring and was blown away by the positive culture in each building.

I am excited for students and families and for the staff that get the privilege of assisting and guiding and coaching our students on their journey!