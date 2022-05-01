journal-news logo
5 people shot in Springfield, 1 dead

Springfield Police Division officers are shown on the scene of mass shooting Sunday morning May 1, 2022. One person was fatally shot and four others were transported to hospitals with gunshot wounds. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

1 hour ago

Five people were shot, and one was killed, in a mass shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning, according to Springfield police.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Rice Street and Southern Avenue on the south side of the city.

Capt. Michael Kranz of the Springfield Police Division identified the deceased victim as female but did not know her age.

At least four others were injured, he said.

Officers were still trying to determine what happened, but the shooting occurred in the street.

“As far as we can tell, it wasn’t a party,” Kranz said, but investigators do not know what led to the shooting.

Kranz did not know the extent of injuries to the other four victims, though one person apparently was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Springfield police at 937-324-7685. Calls can be confidential.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

At least a few blocks of streets around the Clifton Avenue scene were cordoned off early Sunday for the investigation.

