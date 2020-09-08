5 local stories you missed over the Labor Day weekend

» Read the full story

Official: Suspect fired at police in Warren County moments after telling 911 dispatcher he was peaceful

Even though a man who led police on a pursuit into Warren County on Monday told 911 dispatchers he had his hands visible and police shouldn’t shoot, he was the first to fire, officials said.

Christopher Hubbard was wanted for a parole violation and as a person of interest in an unsolved Hamilton homicide investigation when he led police on a chase from Middletown to Warren County.

Jill Kinder, former Fairfield councilwoman and mayoral candidate, dies at 67

Jill Kinder was a leading member of the city’s 50th anniversary celebration committee in 2005, including publishing a book commemorating the Fairfield’s golden anniversary.

Kinder, a former Fairfield City Council and one-time mayoral candidate, died on Aug. 28. She was 67.

Butler County auditor frustrated that bad gas legislation stalled

Another incident involving tainted gas has Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds “frustrated” new legislation that would allow him to monitor gasoline quality has apparently stalled.

Human error caused $13,000 in damage to a Ford F-350 diesel truck last week, and Reynolds said if legislation had already been passed, his office could have “immediately” prevented further incidents.

Butler County transit chief named one of nation’s best under 40

Butler County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz recently received “Forty under 40″ recognition by a mass transit industry magazine after growing the organization in staff and ridership in recent years.

Dutkevicz, 36, began his career in mass transit as a coach operator when he was an undergrad at the University of Toledo and joined BCRTA as operations manager in 2010. He was promoted to chief operating officer in 2015 and executive director in 2016.

