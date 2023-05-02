5 indicted for theft of mail in multiple USPS collection boxes in Cincinnati area

On March 13, the indictment says Lindsay planned and executed the robbery of a postal worker at an apartment building in the Villages at Roll Hill, stealing an arrow key. He is charged with robbery of a person carrying U.S. property and assault of a government employee.

During this time, members would change the recipient and amount of money listed on stolen checks, deposit them and then withdraw cash before banks could detect any fraud. The indictment notes a check for $978.95 altered to $4,760 and deposited into an account in August 2022. Both Miller and Lindsay then withdrew from the account one week later.

Mail theft has been an ongoing problem in Hamilton County. In March 2022, thieves took a postal worker’s arrow key at gunpoint in Norwood, stealing more than $200,000 in checks from collection boxes. Blue Ash police arrested five people from out of state in May 2022 for mail theft. Police in Norwood then offered a reward in January after a different postal worker was robbed while on the job.