5 candidates vying for 2 Madison Twp. trustee spots

Journal-News asked the candidates why they want to represent Madison Twp., and what they would focus on if elected.

Jason C. Collins is running for Madison Twp. because he said “serving this community” has always been a part of who he is.

“For years, I’ve supported local athletics, helped those in need, and dedicated myself to charity work — all driven by a desire to contribute to the greater good," he said. “This role is the natural next step in continuing that mission.”

His priority is to “listen” and make sure every Madison Twp. resident is “heard, respected and valued.” If elected, Collins, 52, wants to focus on fair and responsible taxation; smart and accountable spending; and transparency and community engagement. “I believe residents must have greater access to township meetings, he said. ”If that requires moving to a larger location to accommodate more attendance, then it’s a necessary step." “When residents are informed and involved, we make better decisions together.”

Incumbent Brian McGuire is running for trustee because he said he can improve township services without increasing the amount of money the residents provide.

If re-elected, McGuire, 68, plans to install permanent restrooms and concession stands at the township park with recently secured county and state funding.

Additionally, McGuire hopes to improve fire and EMS services to meet the demands of an “aging population in a rural area.”

“We are facing challenges of a dwindling volunteer staff and aging buildings,” he said. “We must continue to hire cross trained fire and EMS personnel to address our loss of volunteers.

Two of Madison Twp.’s firehouses are over 100 years old and its newest EMS building, is over 30 years old.

“We need to build a centrally located firehouse, which will reduce our operating costs and address the needs of our residents now and decades into the future,” he said.

Matt Richardson, who did not provide the Journal-News with a photo, said he is running for trustee to “bring fiscal responsibility and complete transparency” to Madison Twp. If elected, he said he would look into all township contracts and financial agreements to find areas of overspending and bloat to scale spending back to reflect spending of other similarly-sized townships. He said would also reduce the amount of the health savings account debit card some employees receive, which he said is set at $15,000 per person. Richardson, 56, said he would like to establish a zoning department for the township, work with the state and Butler County commissioners to stop surrounding communities from annexing township land and introduce a policy to mandate three quotes or bids for any projects for work being done for the township.

Bobby Ward served as a trustee 20 years ago and was encouraged to run again by a community member concerned about the administration’s spending practices and Sunshine Law violations.

“I am seeking to return to office to address these issues and restore accountability,” he said.

If elected, Ward, 62, said he would “work to rein in wasteful spending, advocate for the township’s own zoning commission and enhance the maintenance and appearance of community park and fire department buildings.”

Jeffrey V. Willoughby, incumbent, is running because “there is more work to do.” “During my first term, I worked hard to find sources of funding that would not increase the tax burden,” he said. “We applied for and won $2.4 million in grants. It is time to put these grants to work.” A new township community park building with concessions, restrooms and storage is planned and the township recently received an EPA permit to redo the septic system. If re-elected, Willoughby hopes to solve the problems of park and fire/EMS Buildings by applying grant funding; celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary through exploring the township cemeteries history; and develop a cost control strategy for our township roads and healthcare costs. Township trustee Tim Coldiron has an unexpired term ending in 2027, as does township fiscal officer Kimberly Lapensee. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 6, which can be done until 9 p.m. at the Butler County Board of Elections, or at any time that day online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting starts on Oct. 7.

MADISON TWP. TRUSTEE CANDIDATE BIOS