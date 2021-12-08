5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Fairfield Schools officials said initially the threat for Wednesday did not name a specific school, “but the threat was later modified and named our freshman school.”

The district contacted law enforcement and is cooperating with Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. police departments.

Ross development expected to be boon for township, region

Caption A 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 may get developed into a mixed-use property that includes new homes, cottages and more. Credit: Nick Graham Caption A 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 may get developed into a mixed-use property that includes new homes, cottages and more. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ross Twp. officials have been working for about three years on a $353 million new mixed-use development on the Burns farm property and say it will benefit the entire township if it can clear the last development hurdle.

The 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 is a prime location that could be developed with 339 mid-level and estate homes, senior cottages and assisted living,185 rental units and 124 units of “active adult housing.” A small portion, about 25 acres, would hold a hotel and neighborhood retail.

Financial Advisor Andy Brossart told the Journal-News the preliminary value of the 350-acre development is $150 million for the commercial portion and $203 million for residential.

Here is what those loud booms were in Middletown

Caption An F-16 from the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing is seen in flight during a training exercise Saturday, May 5, 2007, over California. F-16s from Ohio's 180th Fighter Wing will be performing training exercises over Middletown on Wednesday, Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Caption An F-16 from the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing is seen in flight during a training exercise Saturday, May 5, 2007, over California. F-16s from Ohio's 180th Fighter Wing will be performing training exercises over Middletown on Wednesday, Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MIDDLETOWN — If you heard strange sounds or saw fighter jets in close proximity to other aircraft in Middletown Wednesday morning, do not be alarmed — it was the 180th Fighter Wing performing training exercises.

A news release from the Ohio Air National Guard said the exercises will be from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said those living in Delaware and Middletown may see or hear fighter jets in close proximity to civilian air patrol aircraft, which are taking the role of “track of interest.”

According to the Ohio Air National Guard, track of interest, or TOI, are aircraft that are identified as a potential threat.

Man sentenced to life in prison for Liberty Twp. park killing

Caption Kaleb Marshall Tooson BUTLER COUNTY JAIL Caption Kaleb Marshall Tooson BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

The last of three people charged in connection with a 2020 shooting death in Liberty Twp. was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Kaleb Tooson, 20, of Liberty Twp. was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and grand theft motor vehicle for the fatal June 9, 2020 fatal shooting of Riah Milton.

In October, Tooson pled guilty to murder with a one-year gun specification. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Flying Ace car wash rises on Hamilton’s West side

Caption The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is under construction at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center. Credit: Nick Graham Caption The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is under construction at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

HAMILTON —The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is starting to rise at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center.

One unique thing about Flying Ace operations is openings on sides of their car washes so people outside can watch as vehicles pass through during the washing process.

The car wash will be in the 700 block of Northwest Washington Boulevard, behind the Applebee’s restaurant and First Financial Bank.

Butler Philharmonic pops concert to include holiday favorites

Caption Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley. CONTRIBUTED Caption Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley. CONTRIBUTED

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra & BPO Chorus with guest vocalist Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley will present “A Holiday Pops Concert” and aim to fill the auditorium with the spirit of the season.

“This is an all-holiday program. So, we’re encouraging people to come with the holiday spirit,” said Scott Woodard, music director and conductor of the orchestra.

He said there’s something in the program for everyone, including classic selections from “The Nutcracker,” as well as some other surprise pieces that don’t often get played.

