5 big events happening in the area this weekend

There will be a slew of activities happening in and around Butler County this weekend — one of the busiest times of the year for events as organizers hope Ohio weather cooperates.

Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Ohio Challenge will celebrate its 20th anniversary with colorful hot air balloons, laser light shows, balloon glows, skydiving, tethered balloon rides, a car show, a Kid’s Zone and more. Sponsored by Selection.com and StartSkydiving.com, The big event at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport 5-10:30 p.m. both days. Tethered balloon rides will be available again this year for $20 per person. Gates will open at 4 p.m. at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive.

Cost: Walk-in admission is $5 per adult, ages 13 and up (children ages 12 and younger are free). $15 per vehicle, which includes parking, festival admission and a free shuttle service (good for everyone in the car). Vehicles should enter via Middletown Regional Airport entrance.

Online: ohiochallenge.com

Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival and events continue today and Saturday. Today’s main stage lineup at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincy has Gerald Albright, Midnight Star, Jodeci, Jill Scott and Al Green — the headliner. On Saturday, musical artists at Paycor include Normal Brown, Avery Sunshine, P-Funk Connection and Babyface will take the stage before Snoop Dogg ends the night. Other events have VIBE Cincinnati presenting Cincy Soul, with musical acts on the Fifth Third Center Stage at Fountain Square. Saturday at 11 a.m., four new stars will be unveiled at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame. This year, the new interactive walk of fame will celebrate its grand opening at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Music Festival has attracted big acts and bigger crowds to the Greater Cincinnati region since 1962. As one of the largest music festivals in the country, it attracts more than 90,000 each year and brings in around $107 million in economic impact for Cincinnati.

Cost: Varies

Online: cincymusicfestival.com

Antique and Classic Car Parade

Hundreds of classic and antique cars will soon line the streets of Hamilton and Fairfield for the Annual Jerry E. and Marlene Moore Memorial Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield. Hosted by the Classic and Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County, the annual parade will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The parade is open to American and foreign vehicles in restored or original condition. No modified cars, hot rods, street rods or any cars with after-market wheels are permitted. Showcasing nearly 300 classic and antique cars, the parade offers something for every car enthusiast. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel to Fairfield. There will be stop in Fairfield at Fairfield Community Arts Center at Village Green from 1:45-2:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse. There will be an awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m. The parade will kick off in downtown Hamilton just south of the Historic Butler County Courthouse on South Second Street. the route continues onto Central Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, Nilles Road and Wessel Drive into the Fairfield Community Arts Center parking lot. The parade will return the same way and travel back to Hamilton.

Cost: Free

Online: antiquecarparade.com

RiversEdge concert

The annual summer series of concerts at RiversEdge, with mostly free shows, continues this weekend with two bands taking the amphitheater stage on Saturday. CFG & the Family is a Hamilton band that plays soul, funk, rock, and blues music. It performs at 9 p.m. The Gina & Johnny Band will open the show at 7:30 p.m. The group is a blues and blues rock act that performs throughout the Midwest. Shows at RiversEdge, located on the Great Miami River in Hamilton, take place on various dates through the end of September.

Cost: Free

Online: riversedgelive.com

Butler County Fair

Kicking off Sunday is the week-long Butler County Fair. The 173rd fair is located at the fairgrounds at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. For a full schedule, look at the Butler County Fair’s online list of events. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a popular Bon Jovi tribute band. Even the most regular fairgoers will have something new to look forward to beyond the concert. Organizers said the fair has added a slew of new vendors who have rented out tent space for the week.

Cost: $10 per adult and that includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate

Online: butlercountyohfair.org