49 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Ryan Lakes, 418 North 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Cortez Lamont Owensby, 3218 Seldon Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

James Hurd, 844 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandy Nicole Carmody, 3218 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Megan Nicole Seeley, 3301 Grand Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal mischief, criminal damaging or endangering, and criminal damaging or endangering (direct), and indicted on two counts of vandalism.

Roberto Booker, 1425 NW Washington Blvd., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Herbert Reed, 4427 Aspen Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Ryan M. Carrell, 1591 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under OVI suspension.

Connor Elizabeth Seiple, 3769 Saint Lawrence Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Kwesi Nyerere Welcher, Jr., 5369 Aspen Valley Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of burglary.

Ryan Carrell, 1591 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Justin David Stephenson, 204 W. Ritter St., Apt. 4, Seven Mile; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry Edwin Wilson, 512 17th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

David Morgan, 203 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Khiry Chambers, 2181 Castle Pines Court, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to reinstate a license, failure to control, and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.

Grayson A. Lawson, 1923 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass and petty theft.

Craigory Coleman, 3607 Ellis Way, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brian D. Waltner, 27 Verlyn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Alan W. Kaiser, 31 Warr Court, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of passing bad checks (direct), and one count of theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Zachary Scott Calhoun, 510 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Issacc D. Pruden, 1840 Vance St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tevaughn Lemark Horsley, 1274 Todds Run Foster Road, Williamsburg; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David Scott Saucedo, 416 Hickory Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ryan M. Day, 18 Shanda Court, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Felix C. Jordan, 1035 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brandon Calloway, 92 Orchard Circle, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Daniel B. Richardson, 1061 Old Red Lick Road, Berea, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of heroin.

Quesane Marvin, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Justin Rowland, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Ryan Cruickson, 32 North Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and resisting arrest.

Michael S. Bradley, 5201 Parkline Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Jonathan Michael Jones, 1890 Rock Creek, Grove City; indicted on one count each of theft and resisting arrest.

Darrick Hackney, 139 Belvidere Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Heather Latham, 563 Heather Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Raheem Jamar Trafton, 82 S. Richardson Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Tiffany Sue Jackson, 250 Parker Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of tampering with drugs, theft of drugs, and illegal processing of drug documents.

Adam Wayne Krebs, 404 E. Pike St., South Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jamaal Stevenson, 2425 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 234, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ronee Lynn Carter, 8934 Deerdoff Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ariel Paige Blankenship, 2108 Fernwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Dwayne Napier, 62041 Greendale Road, Cambridge; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Daniels, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and possessing criminal tools.

Brandon Allen Miller, 958 E. Ridge Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Chad Alan Feerer, 730 Reading Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Angel L. Tepfenhart, 2509 Tavenner Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Ray Jasper, 103 Harrison St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Todd Aaron Roberts, 1717 Sunset St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Brittany Lynn Loveda Williams Robert, 1717 Sunset St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Patrick Lamont Greene, 1558 Wyburn Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.