48 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jayson Wilmot, 1131 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Isaiah Anderson, 22 Fairborn Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drug drugs.

Norman Louis Meyers, 2150 Harrison Ave., Apt. 8, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Timothy Michael Natali, 302 Sunset Court, Monroe; indicted on one count each of strangulation, petty theft, assault, and aggravated menacing (direct).

Jacquaze Q. Jones, 2018 Logan Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation, felonious assault (direct), and domestic violence.

Evan S. Sherman, 1114 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of falsification (direct), and one count of tampering with records (direct).

Jared Boyd Baker, 102 Beal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, trespass in a habitation, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paula Jill Miller, 7169 Shaggy Bark Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Lee Wilson, 9 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), carrying concealed weapons, and criminal trespass.

Matthew Dale Gevedon Jr., 4270 N. Riverside Drive, Overpeck; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

John Bronkhorst, Inn Town Suites, 6785 Fairfield Business Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, and public indecency.

Andrew P. Yeager, 5708 Liberty Pass Drive, Liberty Twp., indicted on two counts of carrying concealed weapons.

Richard P. Greenfield, 322 Manitee St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Micheal Boakye Opoku, 7843 Mill Creek Circle, West Chester; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Rick Newman, Jr., 6850 Maud Hughes Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Luis Azael Hernandez-Ramos, 1548 River Main Court, Lawrenceville, GA.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Douglas Mancias-Martinez, 1548 River Main Court, Lawrenceville, GA.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Napoleon Figueroa Pineda, 1002 Lakehurst Drive, Waukegan, IL.; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

Reymundo Castro-Penaloza, 6609 Yateswood Drive, Charlott, NC.; indicted on two counts each of conspiracy to commit trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and conspiracy to commit trafficking in cocaine (direct), and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct) and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Shawn Alan Miller, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of bribery, intimidation, and possessing criminal tools.

Shane Christopher Petty, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of bribery, intimidation, and possessing criminal tools.

Dylan Roger Secoy, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of bribery.

Michael Clyde Wayne, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of bribery, and possessing criminal tools.

Shawndra Lasay Gilliam, 26100 Coshocton Road, Howard; indicted on one count of intimidation.

Korey Michael Barton, 2115 Pinney Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel Gene Greer, 4535 Hanover Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, domestic violence, and endangering children.

Jaylen Patricia Ann Warren, 4535 Hanover Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, domestic violence, and endangering children.

Michael Lee Chapman, 9369 Waterstone Blvd., Room 121, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possessing criminal tools.

Cameron James Roberson, 987 Glasgow Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and assault.

Sarah Delana Hall, 341 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and obstructing official business.

Mark Thomas Owens, 3525 E. Third St., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Andre Alan Anderson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and strangulation.

Marvin Jerome Mirel, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Christopher Santiago, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Daviontae Tramelle Norvell, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on six counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and possession of marijuana.

Elijah Linzie Adams, 12178 Ohio 227, Camden; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Chelsy Nicole Pollock, 10240 Hightower Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; criminal damaging or endangering; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and vandalism.

Sardor Tirkashev, 8735 Wales Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Elizabeth Ann Wolf, ORW; indicted on three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of petty theft.

Jordan Andrew Branson, 2781 Spruceway Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Thomas Payton, 1096 Colorado Drive, Xenia; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs.

Chad Michael Harrison, 2724 Shamrock Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Evon Armani Walker, 2421 Hemlock Drive, Dayton; indicted on four counts of identity fraud, two counts of theft, and one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and attempted theft.

Joshua Scott Perry, 2516 Valley Pike, Dayton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Robert Dewane Powers, 2105 Arliton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, assault, and obstructing official business.

Tina Marie McDonald, 762 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Shane Anthony Crawford, 1844 Stratford Place, Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Derrick L. Eads, 7511 Somerset Drive, Mason; indicted on nine counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts each of rape and sexual battery, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.