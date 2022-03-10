48 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Patrick Crane, 339 Village St., Upstairs, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicholas Italiano, 408 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ronald Patrick Webb, 418 B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Steven Gregory Fields, 118 W. Elkton Road, Seven Mile; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Harold Edmond Croley, 11645 Elkwood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Gene Harding, 210 Urban St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Lo Johnson, 7682 Sycamore Woods Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.

Michael Jay Paynter, 557 Diamond Loop, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence; operating a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine (direct); operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or any combination of them (direct); and operating a vehicle under the influence of amphetamine (direct).

Robert F. Creech, 512 N. Campus Ave., Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal damaging or endangering.

Jason Bradley Baker, 817 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility (direct).

Patrick Evan Valentine, 37 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Destiny Z. Mathis, 3186 Saffer St., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Mason Edward Lenos, 308 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miya Gilliam, 2344 Van Leunen Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering (direct), and grand theft (direct).

Aminata Sall, 6654 Lakeside Drive, Unit 316F, West Chester; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering (direct), and grand theft (direct).

Michael Baker, 240 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and possessing drug abuse instruments (direct).

Leon D. Howard, 262 Walnut St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of unauthorized use of property, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Kyle Lee Albin, 40 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order.

William Hisey, Jr., 715 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Brenden N. Baltimore, 8385 Livingston Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Adrian Eliud Casillas, 4444 Winterringer St., Hilliard; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Jordan McFarland, 311 Kerry St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct) and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Levi Scott Anthony Bane, 310 Maple Ave., #40, Trenton; indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Kristy Powell, 817 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Darron Stuart Dyson, 4031 Walton Ridge Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and endangering children.

Karriem Akbar Turner, 7637 Chalfonte St., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Kevin Jermaine Booker Jr., 3583 Alaska Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Adamu Quran Williams, 10285 Faxon Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Travis Monroe Davis, 34 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Carroll Napier, 119 High Ridge Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest Charles Landgraf Jr., 2212 E. 5th St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of tampering with coin machines, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Anthony Francis Landgraf, 1869 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood; indicted on one count each of tampering with coin machines, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Magen Alicia Lynn Page, 1521 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Julian Tracey Elliott, 7429 Germantown Pike, Germantown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Chelsea Mercedes Culberson, 81 Ascot Glen Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards.

Tyler Donald Owens, 3510 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Haley Nicole Moore, 58 Wilson Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Michael Mahon, 1470 Villa Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, falsification, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Chase Ryan Conover, 224 Bellemonte St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Branden Lee Childers, 630 Delhi Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment.

Misti Kay Carter, 11 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronda Redkey, 124 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chase Ryan Conover, 224 Bellemonte St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler Jordan Foster, 1921 Gettysburg Ave., Apt. 101, Dayton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

James Carlos Brown III, 124 Cherry St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, abduction, using weapons while intoxicated, and domestic violence.

Demarveyai Doneral Scruggs, 746 S. High St., Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and domestic violence.

Shannon Michele Bose, 5601 Cherry St., Kings Mill; indicted on one count each of counterfeiting and petty theft.

Johnny Ray Brandenburg Jr., 4221 Elliot Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.